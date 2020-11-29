Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Rhea Hall Yates
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
Susan Rhea Hall Yates

August 4, 1956 - November 27, 2020

Susan Rhea Hall Yates, age 64, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mrs. Yates was born on August 4, 1956 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Owen Hall and the late Billie Denton Hall. She was also predeceased by a sister, Martha Hall Haley.

She was a 1974 graduate of Martinsville High School and a graduate of Patrick Henry Community College. She was in charge of the Student Financial Aid Department for Ferrum College. She was previously employed for Tultex and Stanley Furniture. She was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church where she served her church family in many ways, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, VBS Director, Community Meals and Kitchen Committee. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and reading.

Mrs. Yates is survived by her husband, Tim Yates; one son, Glenn Owen Yates; two daughters, Mary Yates Hall (Tim), Amy Yates Elliott (Rich); one sister, Linda Hall Snow (Larry); two brothers, Tom Hall (Julie), Tim Hall (Mary); grandchildren, Ara Catherine Hall Moore (Justin), Kollin Elliott, Marat Hall, Mason Elliott, Dakota Turner and Landon Timothy Yates; great-grandson, Kaison Elliott; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A private memorial service will be held.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com

Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Yates Family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss Tim, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
John & Carolyn Davidson
November 28, 2020
Susan was the one you wanted to sit next to, the one you wanted to know what dishes she prepared, the one whose laugh resonated with good cheer & the one who was always greeted you with a smile. How I will miss you, your hugs, sensibility & craziness. Godspeed Susan. Enjoy your reward. Well done good & faithful servant. I thank God for the privilege of knowing you. You made the living more tolerable. Heartfelt sympathy to all your loves.
Cathie Carter
November 28, 2020