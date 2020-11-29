Susan Rhea Hall Yates
August 4, 1956 - November 27, 2020
Susan Rhea Hall Yates, age 64, of Collinsville, Virginia passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020. Mrs. Yates was born on August 4, 1956 in Pennington Gap, Virginia to the late Owen Hall and the late Billie Denton Hall. She was also predeceased by a sister, Martha Hall Haley.
She was a 1974 graduate of Martinsville High School and a graduate of Patrick Henry Community College. She was in charge of the Student Financial Aid Department for Ferrum College. She was previously employed for Tultex and Stanley Furniture. She was a member of Chatham Heights Baptist Church where she served her church family in many ways, Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, VBS Director, Community Meals and Kitchen Committee. She loved spending time with her family, cooking and reading.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her husband, Tim Yates; one son, Glenn Owen Yates; two daughters, Mary Yates Hall (Tim), Amy Yates Elliott (Rich); one sister, Linda Hall Snow (Larry); two brothers, Tom Hall (Julie), Tim Hall (Mary); grandchildren, Ara Catherine Hall Moore (Justin), Kollin Elliott, Marat Hall, Mason Elliott, Dakota Turner and Landon Timothy Yates; great-grandson, Kaison Elliott; and many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A private memorial service will be held.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com
Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Yates Family.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.