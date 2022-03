Sybil K. Pruett



Sybil K. Pruett passed away in Richmond, Virginia, on December 8, 2021. Born in 1940 in Princeton, W.Va., she was predeceased by her husband of almost 55 years Arthur E. Pruett.



Survived by her daughter, Tricia Pruett Riggan; son Mark Pruett, both living in Richmond, and her six grandchildren.



Sybil was a creative art teacher, artist, and local business owner in Martinsville,Virginia. She later moved to Richmond to be closer to her children.



Sybil was known for her fun personality, passion for teaching and treasured close friendships. Vacations at the beach brought her much joy. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Sybil will be missed by all.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 19, 2021.