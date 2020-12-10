Sponsored by Wright Funeral Home and Crematory - Franklin.
25 Entries
I was shocked and saddened to find that Taylor had passed due to this wretched virus. I know both of his fine sons, Jeff and Marc, and had worked with them as young men in recreation activities. Taylor and I often joked about hunting, fishing and sports in general. He and Delores were great parents and super people. I will miss seeing him but know he is with his Marine buddies! I was especially fond of Jeff, and know that he, Marc, and Deloris, will feel this loss for many years to come. God Bless all of them!
JOHN FLOYD
December 20, 2020
My sincere condolences to Dee, Jeff, Marc, your families and loved ones. So many happy memories of Taylor and the joy he brought to this world. Continued prayers for comfort and peace. With love, Amy
Amy Yates Elliott
December 13, 2020
I'm sorry to hear of Taylor's passing. He was such a sweet and friendly guy who loved his Delores and boys. May the Lord bless and comfort you in the coming days.
Marsha Vernon Lewis
December 13, 2020
Delores & Family
I am so sorry to hear about Taylor. Prayers for you and your family.
Bonnie Huff
December 12, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Praying for your family.
Greg Wade
December 12, 2020
"To be absent from the body, is to be present w/ the Lord"....love to the entire family.
Robbie, Madeline & Oksana McAlexander
December 12, 2020
served with Taylor in Martinsville Henry Co Veterans Honor Guard.
Cal Burnett
December 11, 2020
Sad news. Praying for the family.
Ricky Ferguson
December 11, 2020
Love and prayer May Jesus give Grace and Peace each day Love Velvet Wilson
Velvet Wilson
December 11, 2020
I have known Taylor since we were
kids.I was sorry to here of his passing.
You and your fqmily are in our thoughts and prayers.
Bill Martin
December 11, 2020
You're in our prayers.
Ronnie and Sharon Moore
December 11, 2020
Hugs and prayers to the family.
Bren Mason
December 10, 2020
Our prayers for the family.
Kathryn Young
December 10, 2020
You will be so very missed brother. You are with your sweet Jesus, The comfort is in knowing we will all be together forever. May the Lord keep your family in his hands during this tough time.
Karen
December 10, 2020
Taylor was a fine Christian man, and a wonderful landlord. He will be missed very much. Our prayers go out for the family.
Ronald Young
Friend
December 10, 2020
I´m so sorry to hear of Taylor´s passing. He will be missed. He taught me about the missing soldiers table and I loved his compassion for our country. Thank you Taylor for your devoted service to our country so we have the freedom to live and worship our King Jesus . I know your family has a peace knowing you are in the presence of our Lord and savior. Fly high my friend! You have been a good and faithful child of the king. Love to all until we meet again
Wanda Taylor
December 10, 2020
My condolences to you and your family Delores
Alice Haskins Williams
December 10, 2020
Our hearts are broken, and our Love and prayers are with you Dee and the boys. Just lean on Jesus, he will be your rock and strength and carry you through this. If you need anything, please let us know. Prayers are continually going up for all of you. We love all of you dearly.
Eddie and Patsy Gunter
December 10, 2020
So sorry, Taylor was a old friend. We worked together at GY, played Golf and Camped together. Taylor sure will be missed. Prayers for the Family.
Lloyd and Ronnie Stanton
December 10, 2020
RIP Brother..Hooah..
Spurgeon T. Deskins
December 10, 2020
Delores you had a wonderful husband you and your family are in our prayers during this time.
John and Betty Wasoski
December 10, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy to Dolores, Jeff and Mark, always enjoyed being around Taylor!
Janet Patterson & Family
December 10, 2020
Taylor was a loved member of the Grasshopper golf group. He will surely be missed. May you find peace and comfort in heaven.
Jeff Hensley
December 10, 2020
I went to school with Taylor. Great friend. May God wrap his family His arms during these difficult times.
Leon & Sherry Janey
December 10, 2020
Mr and Mrs Motley was our neighbors for 10 years before we moved to Ridgeway. We saw Taylor on a regular basis either at Sirloin House or Kroger’s. I know he will be missed. A really good guy. Please know our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.