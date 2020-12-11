I was shocked and saddened to find that Taylor had passed due to this wretched virus. I know both of his fine sons, Jeff and Marc, and had worked with them as young men in recreation activities. Taylor and I often joked about hunting, fishing and sports in general. He and Delores were great parents and super people. I will miss seeing him but know he is with his Marine buddies! I was especially fond of Jeff, and know that he, Marc, and Deloris, will feel this loss for many years to come. God Bless all of them!

JOHN FLOYD December 20, 2020