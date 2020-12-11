Taylor Brown Motley
February 26, 1948 - December 8, 2020
Taylor Brown Motley, 72, of Collinsville, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born on February 26, 1948 in Martinsville, to the late Uriah Taylor Motley Jr. and Doris Philpott Wigginton.
Taylor was a graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School Class of 1966, and proudly served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam, where he was a member of the unit that defended Khe Sanh. He was awarded the NDSM, received the Vietnam Service Medal with Star, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, the Presidential Unit Citation, Meritorious Mast, Good Conduct Medal, and was advanced to the rank of SGT. He was a Past Commandant of the Marine Corps League, American Legion, and the MHC Veterans Honor Guard. He had been employed by Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 36 years; was a Charter Member of Freedom Baptist Church, was a Deacon and the Head of Security there.
He is survived by his spouse of 53 years, Dolores Young Motley; sons, Jeff Motley and Marc Motley (Elizabeth); brother, Gerald Motley; sisters, Dianna Price (Jim) and Karen Allan-Ballengee (Greg); and grandchildren, Jacob and William Motley.
A celebration of life service will be on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, with Pastor Larry Luffman officiating. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, masks will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Taylor may be made to Toys for Tots online at toysfortots.org
, or Freedom Baptist Church, 790 Irisburg Road, Axton, Virginia 24054.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.