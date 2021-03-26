I was Terrie,s neighbor. We slowly became Friends. I moved but we stayed in touch. The last text I got was 3/02/2021 .Terri said she had to have surgery on her leg. Also that she cudnt walk & that she wyd text me when she got back to let me know. She ended her text by saying, "I love you Gina." Anyway she was really good to me & I will miss her. She was always giving others help even if it meant her going in to more debt. She put others before her. She was a great Friend to me! Fly High My Angel & rest in the arms of Jesus Forever & Ever! I love you too Terri Hodges! Im sending prayers out for her son & the rest of her Family. God Bless Each of You. I am so sorry. Your Friend Regina Gammon

Regina Gammon March 30, 2021