Terri Baughn Hodges
September 1, 1957 - March 23, 2021
Terri Baughn Hodges, 63, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on September 1, 1957, to the late Kerry Michael Baughn and Kitty Bea Harris Blankenship who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael C. Hodges; and grandson, Jamie Michael Hodges Jr.
Mrs. Hodges served in the United States Army and had worked as an inspector at Bassett Walker.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Jamie Michael Hodges of Collinsville, Va.; sister, Michele B. Shelton of Stoneville, N.C.; grandchildren, Harley Ann Hodges, Dawayne Lawson, and Michael Tyler Stokes, all of Bassett, Va.; great-grandchildren, Avah Grace Stokes, Ryleigh Paige Stokes, and Lilyana Nora Stokes; and sisters-in-law, Freda Dillon of Collinsville, Va., and Ronda Carroll of Myrtle Beach, S.C.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with James Thomas officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hodges family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2021.