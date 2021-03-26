Menu
Terri Baughn Hodges
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Terri Baughn Hodges

September 1, 1957 - March 23, 2021

Terri Baughn Hodges, 63, of Collinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born on September 1, 1957, to the late Kerry Michael Baughn and Kitty Bea Harris Blankenship who survives. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael C. Hodges; and grandson, Jamie Michael Hodges Jr.

Mrs. Hodges served in the United States Army and had worked as an inspector at Bassett Walker.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her son, Jamie Michael Hodges of Collinsville, Va.; sister, Michele B. Shelton of Stoneville, N.C.; grandchildren, Harley Ann Hodges, Dawayne Lawson, and Michael Tyler Stokes, all of Bassett, Va.; great-grandchildren, Avah Grace Stokes, Ryleigh Paige Stokes, and Lilyana Nora Stokes; and sisters-in-law, Freda Dillon of Collinsville, Va., and Ronda Carroll of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with James Thomas officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Hodges family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 26, 2021.
Mar
27
Memorial service
5:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road , P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
I was Terrie,s neighbor. We slowly became Friends. I moved but we stayed in touch. The last text I got was 3/02/2021 .Terri said she had to have surgery on her leg. Also that she cudnt walk & that she wyd text me when she got back to let me know. She ended her text by saying, "I love you Gina." Anyway she was really good to me & I will miss her. She was always giving others help even if it meant her going in to more debt. She put others before her. She was a great Friend to me! Fly High My Angel & rest in the arms of Jesus Forever & Ever! I love you too Terri Hodges! Im sending prayers out for her son & the rest of her Family. God Bless Each of You. I am so sorry. Your Friend Regina Gammon
Regina Gammon
March 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Terri. I use to work with her and i had seen her in passing through the years. Terri was a very kind hearted soul. May she Rest In Peace. My condolences to her son.
Linda Demarcey
March 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Terry's passing Praying for the family
Patricia and Eugene hall
March 26, 2021
