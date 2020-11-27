Thaddeus Ian McCoy
November 20, 2020
NEWTON, N.C.
Thaddeus Ian McCoy, 49, died on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina.
He was born in Norton, Virginia and graduated Ervinton High School in 1989. He was a member of Teamsters Union Local #71 in Charlotte, North Carolina where he was a shop steward. He was a lifelong Pittsburg Steelers Fan and was very proud to be in the military.
He is survived by his wife, Rickie-Lynn McCoy; one daughter, Tamara McCoy Steffey and husband, Austin of Collinsville, Virginia; one stepdaughter, Sadie-Lynn Chapkin of Newton, North Carolina; father and mother, Hershel and Fern McCoy of Nora, Virginia; two sisters, Candice Page and husband, Wayne of Nora, Virginia and Frances Shortridge and husband, John Paul of Cleveland, Virginia; one brother, John McCoy of Kodak, Tennessee; one grandson, Sawyer Lee Steffey; and five nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Funeral Services for Thaddeus Ian McCoy will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home Chapel in Castlewood, Virginia with family and friends giving the eulogy. Interment will follow in McCoy Family Cemetery in the Poker Flats section of Dickenson County. Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia. Online condolences may be sent to the McCoy family through our website and a video tribute and funeral service may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.