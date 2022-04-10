Thelma W. Anglin
Thelma W. Anglin, age 94, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. She was the daughter to the late Homer Columbus Wright and Bertie Lawless Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence "Harry" Anglin; sister, Alma Edna Wright; and brothers, Alvis Edward Wright, Arnold Earnest Wright, Warren Harding Wright, Paul Clayton Wright and Clarence Chester Wright.
Thelma is survived by numerous nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces.
Being a true business woman, Thelma and her husband were pioneers in the cable television industry. In addition to building the original cable system in Martinsville and Henry County, they built and sold other systems in the surrounding areas. She had a love for fine furniture and décor with a special interest in Oriental inspired pieces. For several years, she owned and operated a furniture store in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Thelma was a generous soul to both family and acquaintances. It was not unusual for her to anonymously provide for a need. She made yearly donations to her parents' church.
Thelma participated in various local business organizations and was proud of being a founding member of Chatmoss Country Club.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 10, 2022.