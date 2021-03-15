Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Goff Edwards
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Thelma Goff Edwards

December 26, 1944 - March 13, 2021

Thelma Goff Edwards, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 26, 1944, to the late Dick and Joyce Miller Goff.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Carter Edwards.

She is survived by sons, Jim Edwards, John Edwards, Jeff Edwards, Sean Edwards, and Chad Edwards; sister, Christy Bridges; brother, John Goff; and grandchildren, Darian Edwards, Mariah Edwards, and Dylan Edwards.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Reverend Neil Pressley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Mar
20
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
RIP dear cousin...
Sharon Fetter
March 19, 2021
My condolence to the family, she was a wonderful lady!!
Lois Whitlow
March 17, 2021
I am so sorry. God bless you during this difficult time. Thelma was a very sweet lady.
Carolyn Byrd Roop
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results