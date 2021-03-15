Thelma Goff Edwards
December 26, 1944 - March 13, 2021
Thelma Goff Edwards, 76, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on December 26, 1944, to the late Dick and Joyce Miller Goff.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Carter Edwards.
She is survived by sons, Jim Edwards, John Edwards, Jeff Edwards, Sean Edwards, and Chad Edwards; sister, Christy Bridges; brother, John Goff; and grandchildren, Darian Edwards, Mariah Edwards, and Dylan Edwards.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with the Reverend Neil Pressley officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2021.