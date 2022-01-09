Mr. Adkins was a former patient of mine. He and his wife Beth have been such a blessing to me, and I am so thankful that God brought us together. Mr. Adkins prayed for me, with me and never lost his faith. I am a better person because of him, and I will miss him and Beth so much. I know he is in a better place rejoicing and in no more pain. You are missed dearly, but you will never be far from my mind. Until we meet again my dear friend, watch over each and everyone of us. Much love, hugs and prayers to Beth and the family for peace and comfort.

CYNTHIA SYKES Friend January 13, 2022