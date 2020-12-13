Thomas Edward Arrington Sr.
June 5, 1934 - December 9, 2020
Thomas Edward Arrington Sr., 86, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born June 5, 1934 in Bassett, Va. to the late Pearl Franklin Arrington and Zackery Taylor Arrington.
Mr. Arrington was Owner/Operator of Thomas Arrington Tile and was an avid farmer in the Bassett Forks area. He served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Mayhew Arrington of Bassett, Va.; son, Thomas Edward "Eddie" Arrington Jr. and wife, Ann of Bassett, Va.; grandsons, Chase and Sam Arrington of Bassett, Va.; and brother, Bobby Arrington of Martinsville, Va.
A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Milford Witt officiating.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Arrington family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.