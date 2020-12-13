Menu
Thomas Edward Arrington Sr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Thomas Edward Arrington Sr.

June 5, 1934 - December 9, 2020

Thomas Edward Arrington Sr., 86, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born June 5, 1934 in Bassett, Va. to the late Pearl Franklin Arrington and Zackery Taylor Arrington.

Mr. Arrington was Owner/Operator of Thomas Arrington Tile and was an avid farmer in the Bassett Forks area. He served in the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Frances Mayhew Arrington of Bassett, Va.; son, Thomas Edward "Eddie" Arrington Jr. and wife, Ann of Bassett, Va.; grandsons, Chase and Sam Arrington of Bassett, Va.; and brother, Bobby Arrington of Martinsville, Va.

A visitation will be held from 1 until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A graveside service will follow the visitation at Roselawn Burial Park with Pastor Milford Witt officiating.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Arrington family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Dec
15
Graveside service
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
I am so sorry I didn't get to attend the visitation or service because U was working out of state. My sincere sympathy goes out to all of the family
Frankie Setliff
December 15, 2020
Just learned of Tommy's death earlier today. Sending my heartfelt sympathy and prayers to all his family
Marie Dalton
December 14, 2020
We were shocked to learn of Tommy's death. Our sincere sympathy and prayers.
Robert and Marie Dalton
December 14, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Tommy. My condolences to the family.
Pamela Campbell
December 14, 2020
