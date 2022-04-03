Thomas "Tommy" L. Fox
Beloved Daddy, Papa, Thomas "Tommy" L. Fox, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, went to his Heavenly home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 15, 1951, in Morristown, Tennessee, to the late Frederick "Fred" Fox and Nellie C. Fox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick "Freddie" Fox.
He enjoyed grilling, watching westerns, entertaining, cooking for others, drinking an ice cold Diet Coke, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He worked for 30 years in the furniture and chemical coating industry servicing Bassett Furniture Industries. He later relocated to Asia for an additional 10 years working in the same industry. One of his greatest accomplishments in life was fighting and beating colon cancer.
Tommy is survived by his daughter, Lesley Fox Miles (Andrew); sons, Timothy "T. J" Fox and Zachary "Zach" Fox; sister, Priscilla Harbin; grandchildren, Hannah Turner, Sarah Sigmon, Ella Miles, Wyatt Miles, Trinity Fox, and Zoey Fox; former wives and friends, Judy, Pat, Donna, and Brandie; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society
, Mountain Valley Hospice or The American Red Cross.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2022.