Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thomas L. "Tommy" Fox
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Thomas "Tommy" L. Fox

Beloved Daddy, Papa, Thomas "Tommy" L. Fox, 70, of Martinsville, Virginia, went to his Heavenly home surrounded by family on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. He was born on October 15, 1951, in Morristown, Tennessee, to the late Frederick "Fred" Fox and Nellie C. Fox. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Frederick "Freddie" Fox.

He enjoyed grilling, watching westerns, entertaining, cooking for others, drinking an ice cold Diet Coke, and spending time with his grandchildren and family. He worked for 30 years in the furniture and chemical coating industry servicing Bassett Furniture Industries. He later relocated to Asia for an additional 10 years working in the same industry. One of his greatest accomplishments in life was fighting and beating colon cancer.

Tommy is survived by his daughter, Lesley Fox Miles (Andrew); sons, Timothy "T. J" Fox and Zachary "Zach" Fox; sister, Priscilla Harbin; grandchildren, Hannah Turner, Sarah Sigmon, Ella Miles, Wyatt Miles, Trinity Fox, and Zoey Fox; former wives and friends, Judy, Pat, Donna, and Brandie; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Cancer Society, Mountain Valley Hospice or The American Red Cross.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.