Thomas Dudley Haynes
Thomas Dudley Haynes I, 68, of Martinsville, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville on November 12, 1952, to Alma Draper Haynes and the late Morton Dudley Haynes Jr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Mae Haynes.
In 2004, he retired from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board as an assistant manager due to his health. Thomas was a life member of the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Martinsville Henry County Life Saving Crew and member of The Community Fellowship.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria S. Haynes; two sons, Thomas Dudley Haynes II (Cathy) and Joseph Michael Haynes (April); three grandchildren, Devyn Haynes, Joseph Luke Haynes, Anna Lynn Haynes; one sister, Deborah Marie Haynes; one brother, Rodney Morton Haynes (Vanessa) and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Martinsville Fire and EMS Honor Guard, 65 West Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Collinsville, VA 24078 or the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, 3755 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2021.