Thomas Dudley Haynes I
Thomas Dudley Haynes I

Thomas Dudley Haynes I, 68, of Martinsville, died on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Martinsville on November 12, 1952, to Alma Draper Haynes and the late Morton Dudley Haynes Jr. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Catherine Mae Haynes.

In 2004, he retired from the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board as an assistant manager due to his health. Thomas was a life member of the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Martinsville Henry County Life Saving Crew and member of The Community Fellowship.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife of 46 years, Gloria S. Haynes; two sons, Thomas Dudley Haynes II (Cathy) and Joseph Michael Haynes (April); three grandchildren, Devyn Haynes, Joseph Luke Haynes, Anna Lynn Haynes; one sister, Deborah Marie Haynes; one brother, Rodney Morton Haynes (Vanessa) and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with the funeral to follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Michael Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in the Roselawn Burial Park.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Martinsville Fire and EMS Honor Guard, 65 West Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112, the Collinsville Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 157, Collinsville, VA 24078 or the Bassett Volunteer Fire Department, 3755 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA 24055.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Haynes family.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Oct
6
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Gloria,
I am so sorry to hear of Tom’s passing. My condolences to you and your family. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May God help you through.
JoAnne Patterson
Friend
October 5, 2021
Prayers
Terry Hicks
Neighbor
October 3, 2021
Would like to say our thoughts and prayers go out to Alma,Deborah,and Rodney for the loss of Thomas,also to his wife and kids for there loss. Me and Darlene sending prayers.
Terry Hicks
Neighbor
October 3, 2021
Prayers to you Tommy and Devyn and all the family.
Tammi Oliver
Friend
October 3, 2021
David and I are so saddened for the loss of Tom. Prayers for the entire family. He will be missed.
Deborah and David Stone
Family
October 3, 2021
Sending my condolences to each of you. May God comfort you and fill your hearts with many wonderful memories and lots of love. Love and prayers, Carol
Carol Setliff
Friend
October 3, 2021
Karen and i am so sorry for your loss me and tommy run a lot of calls and sold a lot of tags over the years we will miss him
clarence hawks
Friend
October 2, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dudley. Prayers for all of y'all.
Twyla Hodges
Friend
October 2, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You're all in my Thoughts and Prayers.
Joann Pendleton
October 1, 2021
