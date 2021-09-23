Thomas Lee Hopkins
Thomas Lee Hopkins, 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.
He was born in Ridgeway on February 20, 1935, the son of the late Benton Earl Hopkins and the late Mary Solomon Hopkins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, June Hopkins; son, Kim Hopkins; brother, Frank Hopkins; and a sister, Vera Thacker.
Thomas is survived by his children, Lisa Saunders (Dale), Denise Hopkins (Jonathan Poe), and Tommy Hopkins (Melissa); grandchildren, Jonathan Hines, Angie Bennett, Skylar Hopkins, and Saylor Hopkins; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Hines, Kayla Barker, Madison Barker, Reagan Barker, Drew Bennett, Sarah Bennett, and Maddie Bennett.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Chris Bennett officiating.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.
