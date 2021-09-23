Menu
Thomas Lee Hopkins
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Thomas Lee Hopkins

Thomas Lee Hopkins, 86, of Ridgeway, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Atrium Health-Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem, N.C.

He was born in Ridgeway on February 20, 1935, the son of the late Benton Earl Hopkins and the late Mary Solomon Hopkins. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife, June Hopkins; son, Kim Hopkins; brother, Frank Hopkins; and a sister, Vera Thacker.

Thomas is survived by his children, Lisa Saunders (Dale), Denise Hopkins (Jonathan Poe), and Tommy Hopkins (Melissa); grandchildren, Jonathan Hines, Angie Bennett, Skylar Hopkins, and Saylor Hopkins; and great-grandchildren, Matthew Hines, Kayla Barker, Madison Barker, Reagan Barker, Drew Bennett, Sarah Bennett, and Maddie Bennett.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from 5 until 6 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel, where a celebration of life service will follow at 6 p.m. with Pastor Chris Bennett officiating.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Hopkins family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Sep. 23 to Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
26
Celebration of Life
6:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss
Valerie Blankenship
September 27, 2021
Lisa I am so so sorry to hear about your Dad
Lola WELLS
September 27, 2021
We knew Thomas as Pops, since Lisa and I are best friends and have known each other since the kids was little. Pops was a awesome man of God and a great daddy to all his children even the adopted ones like Jesse n me. We will miss his beautiful smile and laughter. You will be forever in our hearts, Pops, until we see you again. We love you.
Jessie &Freda Stacey
Friend
September 26, 2021
Polly Hall Black
September 25, 2021
Denise an family,
Bettye and I send our condolences for the passing of your Father. As we all must leave this earth for our Heavenly home, some leave sooner than others. Find peace in your memories and knowing that weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning.
Eugene & Bettye Strickland
Classmate
September 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. May god bless you and your family with comfort and peace.
Marlana Wiles
September 25, 2021
To a man like no other, I hope you are with grandma and great grandma rejoicing! Love you !!
Shannon Hines
Friend
September 25, 2021
