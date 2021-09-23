We knew Thomas as Pops, since Lisa and I are best friends and have known each other since the kids was little. Pops was a awesome man of God and a great daddy to all his children even the adopted ones like Jesse n me. We will miss his beautiful smile and laughter. You will be forever in our hearts, Pops, until we see you again. We love you.

Jessie &Freda Stacey Friend September 26, 2021