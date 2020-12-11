Tom always impressed me with his helpful attitude when we first met at Sprague Electric. We went on to have a good relationship for many years, hunting, fishing and playing golf. Tom was very competitive no matter what game we were playing. He always had a winning attitude about everything he did. Over the years I did a lot of deer hunting. I never hunted with anyone with a better knowledge of deer hunting then Tom. He will always have a spot in my memory bank never forgotten.

Rest in Heavenly peace Tom.

Skip Perron Friend December 8, 2020