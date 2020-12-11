Thomas Grant Howe
December 3, 2020
Thomas G. Howe, 84, of Bassett, Virginia, formerly of Concord, N.H., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 under the loving comfort care of Mountain Valley Hospice.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Frances Howe of Brooksville, Fla.
Tom's passions were hunting, fishing and golf. He was a wonderful, often times humorous and hard working husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who know him.
He was a Vietnam veteran that served his country for 28 years. He retired from IPBM in Nashua, N.H. in 1999 as an Engineering Document Specialist. In 2006 he and his wife moved to Bassett.
He is survived by his wife of 51 ½ years, Brenda Howe of the home; three sons, Jeffrey Howe of Bassett, Va., Christopher Howe and Jennifer of Ocala, Fla. and Lee Howe of Bassett, Va.; two grandsons, Jacob Howe of Quincy, Mass. and Adam Howe of Ocala, Fla.; three brothers, Dennis Howe of Concord, N.H., Douglas Howe of Ponte Gorda, Fla., Richard Howe and Lois of Concord, N.H.; three sisters, Carol Howe of Ft. Myers, Fla., Barbara Perron and Almore of the Villages, Fla. and Diane Pope and Ted of Ocala, Fla.
Tom's wishes were to be cremated so there will be no calling hours or local service. His remains will be transported to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. where a military service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Howe family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.