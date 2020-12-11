Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Thomas Grant Howe
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Thomas Grant Howe

December 3, 2020

Thomas G. Howe, 84, of Bassett, Virginia, formerly of Concord, N.H., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 under the loving comfort care of Mountain Valley Hospice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Frances Howe of Brooksville, Fla.

Tom's passions were hunting, fishing and golf. He was a wonderful, often times humorous and hard working husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be missed by all who know him.

He was a Vietnam veteran that served his country for 28 years. He retired from IPBM in Nashua, N.H. in 1999 as an Engineering Document Specialist. In 2006 he and his wife moved to Bassett.

He is survived by his wife of 51 ½ years, Brenda Howe of the home; three sons, Jeffrey Howe of Bassett, Va., Christopher Howe and Jennifer of Ocala, Fla. and Lee Howe of Bassett, Va.; two grandsons, Jacob Howe of Quincy, Mass. and Adam Howe of Ocala, Fla.; three brothers, Dennis Howe of Concord, N.H., Douglas Howe of Ponte Gorda, Fla., Richard Howe and Lois of Concord, N.H.; three sisters, Carol Howe of Ft. Myers, Fla., Barbara Perron and Almore of the Villages, Fla. and Diane Pope and Ted of Ocala, Fla.

Tom's wishes were to be cremated so there will be no calling hours or local service. His remains will be transported to the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, N.H. where a military service will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made in his name to the Mountain Valley Hospice, 730 East Church Street, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Howe family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 11, 2020.
To Brenda, Jeff, Chris and Lee,
My deepest sympathy to you all. Your Dad was a terrific boss and friend in the IPBM days! I remember coming to your home in Bow to a party one Christmas and Tom was showing my boys how your family dog could catch snowballs. May the memories you made together as a family comfort you at this time.
Chris Lianos
Friend
December 13, 2020
Hey dad you will be missed thank you for being my dad I love you always Jeffrey
Jeffrey Howe
Son
December 11, 2020
HE was a very nice man so sorry for your loss , love , prayers , thoughts are with the whole famliy , LOVE kelly bryson
kelly Bryson
Friend
December 10, 2020
Our condolences go out to Tom’s family. Tom was a friendly and fun loving person. We had some great times while in the Air National Guard’s. He will long be remembered. Rest In Peace my friend.
David and Betty Collins
Friend
December 10, 2020
Tom will be missed very much. He always welcomed me in his home with open arms.
Doris Walker
December 10, 2020
Hi I meet tom 2012 he was a very nice guy so sweet and I like sit there listens to him talk about hunting and tell joke to make people laught u going to be very miss but u are not in no more pain god bless .....
Tricia Mabe
Friend
December 10, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the family and our prayers are with you.
May he rest in peace and God be with you.
The Ortiz Family
Tammy & Abdiel Ortiz
Friend
December 9, 2020
Prayers and condolences Lee, very sorry to hear about your Dad.
Kristen Halle
Friend
December 9, 2020
From your little sister who always thought of you as the most courageous, self assured brother I could look up to.
Diane Pope
Sister
December 8, 2020
You will forever be missed ♥
Michelle Cote
Friend
December 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Teresa Tichy
Friend
December 8, 2020
Tom always impressed me with his helpful attitude when we first met at Sprague Electric. We went on to have a good relationship for many years, hunting, fishing and playing golf. Tom was very competitive no matter what game we were playing. He always had a winning attitude about everything he did. Over the years I did a lot of deer hunting. I never hunted with anyone with a better knowledge of deer hunting then Tom. He will always have a spot in my memory bank never forgotten.
Rest in Heavenly peace Tom.
Skip Perron
Friend
December 8, 2020
Tom was always a good big brother and would have done anything he could to help us if we needed anything. We have some really fond memories when our kids were growing up. I’am thankful for all that Tom did in taking care of Dad in his later years. He’ll be missed by all of us.
Barbara Perron
Sister
December 8, 2020
