Thomas Dewey Martin Sr.
Thomas Dewey Martin Sr., 77, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on December 20, 2021, in Jeffersonville, Georgia. He was born on November 7, 1944, in Henry County, to the late Robert and Daisy Hairston Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Thomas Dewey Martin Jr.; a sister, Jacqueline Brim; and brothers, William Martin and Sam Rogers Martin.
He is survived by his daughters, Fleurette Martin-Tutweiler, Dr. Demetria Martin and Tonya Piggott; son, Tim Martin; sisters, Wanda Green and Constance Martin; brother, Eugene Martin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, in the chapel of Wright Funeral Service at 12 noon. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 7, 2022.