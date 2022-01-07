I didn´t know Tia except through her husband (and my friend) Kei Jones´s social media posts. She lit up his face and his life. Her goodness glowed in both of them - even in 2-D photos. I can feel her loss from here in Durham, NC. I am so happy she and Kei met before she moved beyond this world. My heart goes out to the many loved ones she left behind. Her light still shines in all of you.

Melissa (Bunin) Rooney January 8, 2022