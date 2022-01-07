To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I didn´t know Tia except through her husband (and my friend) Kei Jones´s social media posts. She lit up his face and his life. Her goodness glowed in both of them - even in 2-D photos. I can feel her loss from here in Durham, NC. I am so happy she and Kei met before she moved beyond this world. My heart goes out to the many loved ones she left behind. Her light still shines in all of you.
Melissa (Bunin) Rooney
January 8, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President
The Life Society
January 7, 2022
"May the LORD bless you and keep you; May the LORD lift his face to shine upon you and give you peace AMEN"..