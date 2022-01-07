Menu
Tia Price Jenkins
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Tia Price Jenkins

Tia Price Jenkins, of New York, formerly of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, January 3, 2022. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home, Martinsville, Va.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 7, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I didn´t know Tia except through her husband (and my friend) Kei Jones´s social media posts. She lit up his face and his life. Her goodness glowed in both of them - even in 2-D photos. I can feel her loss from here in Durham, NC. I am so happy she and Kei met before she moved beyond this world. My heart goes out to the many loved ones she left behind. Her light still shines in all of you.
Melissa (Bunin) Rooney
January 8, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President
The Life Society
January 7, 2022
"May the LORD bless you and keep you; May the LORD lift his face to shine upon you and give you peace AMEN"..
Sherri Perkins
January 7, 2022
