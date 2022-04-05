Timothy Arthur Merriman
June 15, 1960 - March 31, 2022
Timothy A. Merriman, age 61, of Martinsville, Va., passed away after a long battle with Dementia, at Mulberry Creek Nursing Home on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Tim was born on June 15, 1960, to the late Marion Dudley "Sprigs" Merriman and Sallie Ruth Jones Merriman in Java, Va. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Steve Merriman.
Tim is survived by his daughters, Krystal Nicole Merriman of Collinsville, Va., and April Dawn Merriman of San Diego, Calif. He is also survived by his two sisters, Celeste Anderson and Jennie Cox, and one brother, Mike Merriman.
Tim spent most of his life in Axton, Va. He graduated from Laurel Park High School in 1978 and was a member of the Axton Fire Department for many years. Tim worked at Stanley Furniture, Bassett Walker Knitting, and Larry & Alley Furniture. He also worked for Hanes Inc. in Eden, N.C. for 19 years until the facility closed. Tim loved spending time outside, whether he was mowing the grass, tending a garden, working on cars or keeping them sparkling clean. He especially enjoyed watching UNC basketball games or the Cowboys play on TV.
All services will be private.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 5, 2022.