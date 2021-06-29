Tony O. ClarkAugust 4, 1962 - June 27, 2021Mr. Tony O. Clark of Charlotte, N.C. entered eternal rest and peace on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1962 to the late James E. Clark and Gladys E. Clark.He lived in Martinsville until he left to attend college at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va. He obtained his commission into the US Army while at VSU and moved to Washington, D.C. to attend Officer's School. Tony and his family lived in Washington, D.C. for eight years and eventually moved to St. Louis, Mo. where he obtained his MSW at Washington University, Birmingham, Ala. and finally Charlotte, N.C. where he had resided for 15 years.Tony has been a MSW Social Worker in many capacities, most recently serving as a Medical Social Worker for Novant Health Systems in Charlotte. His lifelong desire was to help and he did so in his professional capacities as well as in his ownership of Clark's Lawncare where he mentored young men into adulthood. Tony enjoyed his job duties, coaching, working on cars, his family and especially his mother.He accepted Christ and was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. He moved his membership to Friendship Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. under the leadership of Pastor Clifford Jones.Tony leaves to mourn his high-school sweetheart and wife of 32 years, Carol M. Clark; two sons Orlando (Kristyle) and Tony J. (Vanessa); four grandchildren, Kamari, Naiyah, Antonia and Aailyah. His mother (his heart), Gladys Clark of Martinsville and sisters, Dianne Lee (Ralph) of Washington, D.C., Evangelee Martin and Vickie Draper of Martinsville, his special aunt, Thelma Hairston of Martinsville, Va., numerous cousins, and a host of other friends and family.His Homegoing ceremony will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries, 205 Clearview Dr., Martinsville, Va., with Pastor Alan Preston, Officiating. Interment will be at Carver Memorial Gardens.