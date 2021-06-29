Menu
Tony O. Clark
1962 - 2021
BORN
1962
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Tony O. Clark

August 4, 1962 - June 27, 2021

Mr. Tony O. Clark of Charlotte, N.C. entered eternal rest and peace on Sunday, June 27, 2021. He was born on August 4, 1962 to the late James E. Clark and Gladys E. Clark.

He lived in Martinsville until he left to attend college at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va. He obtained his commission into the US Army while at VSU and moved to Washington, D.C. to attend Officer's School. Tony and his family lived in Washington, D.C. for eight years and eventually moved to St. Louis, Mo. where he obtained his MSW at Washington University, Birmingham, Ala. and finally Charlotte, N.C. where he had resided for 15 years.

Tony has been a MSW Social Worker in many capacities, most recently serving as a Medical Social Worker for Novant Health Systems in Charlotte. His lifelong desire was to help and he did so in his professional capacities as well as in his ownership of Clark's Lawncare where he mentored young men into adulthood. Tony enjoyed his job duties, coaching, working on cars, his family and especially his mother.

He accepted Christ and was baptized at New Hope Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala. He moved his membership to Friendship Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C. under the leadership of Pastor Clifford Jones.

Tony leaves to mourn his high-school sweetheart and wife of 32 years, Carol M. Clark; two sons Orlando (Kristyle) and Tony J. (Vanessa); four grandchildren, Kamari, Naiyah, Antonia and Aailyah. His mother (his heart), Gladys Clark of Martinsville and sisters, Dianne Lee (Ralph) of Washington, D.C., Evangelee Martin and Vickie Draper of Martinsville, his special aunt, Thelma Hairston of Martinsville, Va., numerous cousins, and a host of other friends and family.

His Homegoing ceremony will be Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Refuge Temple Ministries, 205 Clearview Dr., Martinsville, Va., with Pastor Alan Preston, Officiating. Interment will be at Carver Memorial Gardens.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Service
11:00a.m.
Refuge Temple Ministries
205 Clearview Dr., Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
11 Entries
Our deepest sympathy to the Clark Family. Tony was adamant about starting a transition house for those he served. The Ida Jane´s committee will continue with the efforts to honor Tony. Peace and blessings Ida Jane´s House
Ida Jane´s House
Friend
July 3, 2021
To Carol, and the BEAUTIFUL Clark Family: I am truly without words, I know your loss is GREAT! I'm PRAYING for your STRENGTH during this difficult season. I remember when we were all kids at Shiloh Way of The Cross. Now you know, that was a LONG time ago!" Jesus sees each and EVERY tear, I PRAY for HIS Comfort. "Earth Has NO Sorrow, Heaven Cannot HEAL!"
Marsha S Massie
July 2, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Praying for you and your family
Iris Hairston
July 2, 2021
Dear Carol and family, keeping you all in my prayers! Keep looking to the Lord for your strength. Love you all...
Roberta Walker
Friend
July 2, 2021
Carol and the your men. I send my heartfelt condolences and I will continue to pray for you and your extended family. Love you and continuous prayers.
Monique Clark Waller & Family. College Park, GA
July 1, 2021
My dear cousin, Carol and family, I send my sincerest condolences and heartfelt prayers to you, your family, and all of us. We love you all. God's grace, Peace and Blessings.
Natalie
Family
June 30, 2021
I worked with Tony at Novant and he was a ray of sunshine. He was all heart. Tony was my friend and confidant. He lifted me up when I thought I could no longer go on. He was the best teacher of grace and I will be eternally grateful for know Tony. He made a forever imprint on my heart. Too soon.
Ali Sheppard
Work
June 30, 2021
we are so sorry for your loss we are praying for the family
Greg and Jean Clark
June 30, 2021
I will continue to pray for the Clark family. We are really going to miss our Line Brother Tony (Geebus) and all the good things he did and was to everyone he met. Homecomings won´t be the same without you Sands. So grateful for the years we had together. Always going to remember that big smile and big heart, and how you always had Kenny´s back. May God continue to bless your family. Rest my Brother. We will take and live with the memories, to be our sunshine after the the rain. YITB Sands, Bill (Spr. 83 - the Fearless Fourteen)
Bill Brown
School
June 30, 2021
My sorrow and sympathies are with the Clark family at this very sorrowful time. May God watch over you and keep you in his infinite graces as you walk through these difficult times. Tony and I worked several years together at Forsyth Medical Center. He was a great guy and we laughed together many times. I will miss you Tony, may you rest in peace and may the Clark family continually feel God's love.
Chris Gwyn
Work
June 29, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Caffey(BB) Dandridge
Friend
June 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results