Tracy Hairston
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Tracy Hairston

Tracy Hairston was born to the late Eva (Millner) Hairston and Vance Hairston. He departed this life and went on to glory on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hairston of 51 years; his grandson, Terelle Hairston; his granddaughter, Vatera Gravely; five brothers, Roy, Dave, Butch, Howard, Solider; four sisters, Roselle, Bea, Effie, Helen.

Early on he worked at Lester Home Center of Martinsville, Virginia. He later started his own construction company with his three sons. He was a faithful member of Evangelical Holiness Church of Martinsville, Virginia.

He leaves to mourn five daughters, Carolyn Kennard of Houston, Texas, Sharon Hairston of Houston, Texas, Venita Gravely of Houston, Texas, Eva Hairston (Maurice) of Martinsville, Va, and Shelia Hairston of Axton, Va.; three sons, Charles Hairston (Patricia) of Axton, Va., the Rev. Ashley Hairston Sr. (Vanessa), the Rev. Damon Hairston (Shelby) of Blairs, Va.; one brother, Glen Hairston of California; one sister, Clara Fountain of N.C.; step-daughters, Lois Kirby of Martinsville, Va., Loretta Tinsley of Martinsville, Va., and Shirley of Rocky Mount, Va.; seventeen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and an enormous host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at The Hairston Martin Family Cemetery, Martin Drive, Axton, Virginia.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Dec
28
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
6 Entries
We offer our greatest support and prayers of heartfelt sympathy during this challenging time for your family. This loss was felt throughout the area. I spent many hours at your residence, sharing time with you and your family. Today, because of the love, unparalleled work ethic, spiritual adherence and patriarchal influence of Mr Tracy Hairston , we are always better after time spent. We wish peace, understanding and grace during this time. We celebrate this home going as we envision a rejoicing and jubilation. Our greatest sympathies are with your family. J Martin Jr
J Martin Jr
Family
December 31, 2021
Sorry for your loss praying for the family Shelia God Bless your heart I know how much you loved your daddy .
Shonda Rucker
December 28, 2021
Condolences. & prayers for the family Roberta Taylor Carter
Roberta carter
December 28, 2021
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS AND THE HAIRSTON FAMILY HAS OUR DEEPEST CONDOLENCES AND PRAYERS
CURTIS & RHONA HAIRSTON
Family
December 27, 2021
We are are gonna miss you uncle tracy love Geneva hairston and family
Geneva Marie Hairston
Family
December 27, 2021
I knew Tracy and Frances for a long long time, he was a friend a customer at Lester Home Center and a great family man. I haven´t seen or heard from or any of the boys for a while.
Shirley M Hodges
Work
December 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results