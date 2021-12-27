We offer our greatest support and prayers of heartfelt sympathy during this challenging time for your family. This loss was felt throughout the area. I spent many hours at your residence, sharing time with you and your family. Today, because of the love, unparalleled work ethic, spiritual adherence and patriarchal influence of Mr Tracy Hairston , we are always better after time spent. We wish peace, understanding and grace during this time. We celebrate this home going as we envision a rejoicing and jubilation. Our greatest sympathies are with your family. J Martin Jr

J Martin Jr Family December 31, 2021