Tracy Hairston
Tracy Hairston was born to the late Eva (Millner) Hairston and Vance Hairston. He departed this life and went on to glory on Thursday, December 23, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Hairston of 51 years; his grandson, Terelle Hairston; his granddaughter, Vatera Gravely; five brothers, Roy, Dave, Butch, Howard, Solider; four sisters, Roselle, Bea, Effie, Helen.
Early on he worked at Lester Home Center of Martinsville, Virginia. He later started his own construction company with his three sons. He was a faithful member of Evangelical Holiness Church of Martinsville, Virginia.
He leaves to mourn five daughters, Carolyn Kennard of Houston, Texas, Sharon Hairston of Houston, Texas, Venita Gravely of Houston, Texas, Eva Hairston (Maurice) of Martinsville, Va, and Shelia Hairston of Axton, Va.; three sons, Charles Hairston (Patricia) of Axton, Va., the Rev. Ashley Hairston Sr. (Vanessa), the Rev. Damon Hairston (Shelby) of Blairs, Va.; one brother, Glen Hairston of California; one sister, Clara Fountain of N.C.; step-daughters, Lois Kirby of Martinsville, Va., Loretta Tinsley of Martinsville, Va., and Shirley of Rocky Mount, Va.; seventeen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and an enormous host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The funeral will be Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at The Hairston Martin Family Cemetery, Martin Drive, Axton, Virginia.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2021.