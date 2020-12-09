Sue was such a wonderful lady. Always smiling, and her loving hugs. She was dear to our hearts. Our love and prayers go out to you Jason, and all your family. I know it's hard, but just lean on Jesus and let him carry you through this. He is always there with you, in Psalms he says, when my heart is overwhelmed lead me to the rock that is higher than I. He is your rock, and he will give all of you the strength and grace to get through this time of sorrow.If yall need anything please let us know. We love all of you.

Eddie and Patsy Gunter December 10, 2020