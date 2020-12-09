To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My deepest sympathies to Treva's family. She was a 1969 classmate at Fieldale-Collinsville High School and a very nice and loyal classmate. She enjoyed her classmates and we did her as well. God bless the family.
Walt Shaw, Class President
walt shaw
December 12, 2020
My best friend for over 50 years. We tried to see each other as often as possible. I live in Florida. No words could possibly explain the sorrow of loosing her. What a wonderful person she was. She loved her family and her Lord. I have never been so sure of anything as I am she is with Jesus. Fly with the angels my friend, until we meet again.
Dianna
Dianna
December 11, 2020
I work at The Hair Den and I have been cutting Sue´s hair for a while. She was such a sweet lady and I know that you will miss her! Your family is in my thoughts and prayers!
Penny Souther
December 10, 2020
Sue was such a wonderful lady. Always smiling, and her loving hugs. She was dear to our hearts. Our love and prayers go out to you Jason, and all your family. I know it's hard, but just lean on Jesus and let him carry you through this. He is always there with you, in Psalms he says, when my heart is overwhelmed lead me to the rock that is higher than I. He is your rock, and he will give all of you the strength and grace to get through this time of sorrow.If yall need anything please let us know. We love all of you.
Eddie and Patsy Gunter
December 10, 2020
Sorry for your loss, prayers and sympathy to the family!
Janet Patterson
December 10, 2020
Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted. God bless you all
Helen Reynolds
December 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you and your family.
Larry & Joy Whitlock
December 9, 2020
SUE WAS THE VERY BEST FRIEND EVER.
MARY BRANHAM
December 9, 2020
I´m so sorry for your loss. Treva will be sadly missed. Heaven gained a beautiful angel. Although ours hearts are broken she will always live in our heart till we see her again in our heavenly home. I´m just at a loss for words I´m gonna miss my friend.
Wanda Taylor
December 9, 2020
Treva was a really special person. Loved working with her at the hospital. Will truly be missed!
Pamela Anderson
December 9, 2020
I am so sorry to learn of Sue's passing. She was just the sweetest and most loving person who had a huge heart for kids. I will always cherish serving together with her in the AWANA program at Freedom. My thoughts and prayers for Bobby, her family, church family & friends.
BRANDIE TURNER
December 9, 2020
Treva Sue will be greatly missed! She was one of the best and "most fun" co-workers I have ever worked with. (In ICU) When we worked night shift together, she kept me laughing. She was loved by so many, and I send my sincere condolences to her family.
Becky Clodfelter
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of your loss, can't imagine how you must feel. My prayers are for you and your family.