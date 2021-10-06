Troy D. Coleman
Troy D. Coleman, 82, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Sovah health-Martinsville. He was born in Henry County, on April 12, 1939, to the late Lonnie Coleman and the late Katie Freeman Coleman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Coleman.
Troy enjoyed NASCAR and all types of sports. His favorite ACC team was VT. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Troy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Becky F. Coleman; daughters, Teri Martin (David) of Bassett, and Debra Handy (Eddie) of Chilhowie; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Mitchell of Greensboro, N.C., Jane Keith of Martinsville, and Becky Coleman of Stoneville, N.C.; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Marie Fisher; two fur babies; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Gary Hughes officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flower, contributions may be made to Rich Acres Baptist Church or the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA,
