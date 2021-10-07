Menu
Troy D. Coleman
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Troy D. Coleman

April 12, 1939 - October 3, 2021

Troy D. Coleman, 82, of Martinsville, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Sovah Health-Martinsville. He was born in Henry County on April 12, 1939 to the late Lonnie Coleman and the late Katie Freeman Coleman. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Carla Coleman.

Troy enjoyed NASCAR and all types of sports. His favorite ACC team was VT. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Troy is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Becky F. Coleman; daughters, Teri Martin (David) of Bassett and Debra Handy (Eddie) of Chilhowie; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Barbara Mitchell of Greensboro, N.C., Jane Keith of Martinsville and Becky Coleman of Stoneville, N.C.; brother, Harold Coleman of Lynchburg; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Marie Fisher; two fur babies; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Gary Hughes officiating. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flower contributions may be made to Rich Acres Baptist Church or the Martinsville/Henry County SPCA,

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Coleman family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I love you Daddy
Debra Handy
Daughter
October 10, 2021
Becky I can only imagine what a shock this has been - i've been praying for you every since I heard from Caroline and will be praying at 11 am during service asking God to support you today and in all the days to come.
JOYCE JOHNSON
Family
October 7, 2021
We will miss you Mr.Coleman.
Dr. Lewis, Brandi and Nicole
Acquaintance
October 6, 2021
We are heartbroken over Troy's sudden passing. We love you all and are praying for Becky and family. God bless you all, The Privette Family
Rick and Cynthia and Peggy
October 6, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Diane Smith
Family
October 6, 2021
