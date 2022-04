The Staff and Residents of Rocky Mount Health and Rehab.. extend our sincere sympathy to the family and friends of Mrs. Martin. Your work has been completed and you are in no more pain. Jesus had your Eternal Home awaiting your arrival! "How Beautiful Heaven Must Be". Signed: MS. Margaret L. Parker, President Resident Council, 300 Hatcher St., Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 ....Ph: 1(540) 4839261

Rocky Mount Health and Rehab March 27, 2021