Velma Turner
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Velma Turner

Velma Turner, 90, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1931, in Franklin County, to Wilson Perdue and Mary Mageline Perdue.

In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, George Ray Turner; brothers, Raymond, Woodrow and Frank Perdue; sister, Virginia Hodges; sons, Steven Koger and John Turner; and granddaughter, Amanda Turner.

She is survived by her daughter, Faye and Douglas Dent; sons, Richard "Rick" Koger and Timothy Turner (April); 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park, officiated by the Reverend Dr. J.D. Harmon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.

To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
