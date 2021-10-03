Velma Turner
Velma Turner, 90, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed away on Wednesday, September 29, 2021. She was born on May 20, 1931, in Franklin County, to Wilson Perdue and Mary Mageline Perdue.
In addition to her parents, Velma was preceded in death by her husband, George Ray Turner; brothers, Raymond, Woodrow and Frank Perdue; sister, Virginia Hodges; sons, Steven Koger and John Turner; and granddaughter, Amanda Turner.
She is survived by her daughter, Faye and Douglas Dent; sons, Richard "Rick" Koger and Timothy Turner (April); 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Roselawn Burial Park, officiated by the Reverend Dr. J.D. Harmon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 3, 2021.