Virginia Talitha "Tee" Ellis Adams
March 20, 1937 - September 23, 2021
Virginia Talitha "Tee" Ellis Adams, 84, of Collinsville, Va. passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. She was born on March 20, 1937, in Franklin County, Va. to the late William Kyle and Pokie Dillon Ellis. In addition to her parents, Tee was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert Eldridge "Pete" Adams; brothers, William Clifford Ellis and Thomas Dillon Ellis, and sisters Elizabeth Ellis Smith and Doris Ellis Belton.
Tee grew up on her family's farm with her two older brothers and three older sisters. She was a 1955 graduate of Franklin County High School. She worked in Textile Inspection at DuPont in Martinsville, Va., retiring in July 1992 with 37 years of service. Tee was a charter member of Burnt Chimney United Methodist Church and enjoyed reading, Christian music and baking.
She is survived by sister, Dorothy Ellis Prillaman (Douglas); sister-in-law, Maureen Dillon Ellis; sister-in-law, Betty Adams Voss, and a loving family including cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at 12 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home with service following at 12:30 p.m. The Reverend Daniel Guenther of Smith Memorial United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Henry Memorial Park.
Due to COVID-19, the family asks that all guests wear face masks and observe social distancing.
