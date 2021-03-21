Menu
Virginia Aldis Cooper Arnold
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Sechrest Funeral Service
1301 East Lexington Ave
High Point, NC
Virginia Aldis Cooper Arnold

GREENSBORO, N.C.

Virginia Aldis Cooper Arnold, 88, passed away on Sunday, February 14, 2021. She was born on February 14, 1933 in Henry Co., Va. to the late George and Beatrice Law Cooper.

Virginia married John Elwyn Arnold Sr. on July 4, 1947. She was employed at Fieldcrest Mills until retirement in 1998. John and Virginia moved from Martinsville, Va. to Greensboro to be closer to their children and grandchildren in 1998.

Virginia is preceded in death by her husband, John Arnold Sr., who passed away October 8, 2003 and by her son, John 'Jay' Arnold Jr., who passed away April 16, 2002.

Virginia is survived by her son, Jason Arnold and his wife, Amanda of Greensboro; her brother, Milford Cooper of Collinsville, Va.; three grandchildren, Nathan Arnold, Kaitlin Arnold, and Braden Arnold, all of Greensboro, N.C.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point, N.C. with Pastor Jeff Bartolet officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Virginia's name to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 NC-65, Reidsville, NC 27320, the ALS Association, https://donate.als.org/give/287064/#!/donation/checkout, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html.

Online condolences for the Arnold family may be made at www.sechrestdavislexingtonavenue.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2021.
