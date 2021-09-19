Virginia Vance PinkertonVirginia Vance Pinkerton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at the King's Grant Retirement Community in Martinsville, Virginia. Mrs. Pinkerton was born Virginia Maxwell Vance to Margaret and James B. Vance in Abingdon, Va. on July 10, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas O. Pinkerton, and her sister, Margaret "Peggy" Bonham.Mrs. Pinkerton graduated from Montreat College in Montreat, N.C. where she felt called into church work. After receiving her post-graduate degree from The Presbyterian School of Christian Education in Richmond, Va., her first job was at First Presbyterian Church in Martinsville, Va. She then took a position in Nashville, Tenn. where she met her husband. They settled in Davidson, N.C. where he was a German professor at Davidson College and she was remained active in the church as a deacon and elder. They retired to Lancaster, Va. to sail on the Rappahannock River and enjoy the history of the area. While there, they were leaders in establishing the St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Kilmarnock, Va.Mrs. Pinkerton was well-loved in the King's Grant community, volunteering there and at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Her friends and family remember her quick wit, generosity, and unwavering faith. She is survived by her nieces, Anna Bonham-White (husband, Scott), Virginia Vance Bonham, and Julia Bonham Adair (husband, Tom); her great-niece, Amelia Adair; and great-nephew, William Adair.Graveside services will be held at Knollkreg Cemetery in Abingdon, Va. on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 11 a.m.