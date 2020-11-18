Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Walter Gilbert Puckett
1965 - 2020
BORN
1965
DIED
2020
Walter Gilbert Puckett

March 14, 1965 - November 14, 2020

Walter Gilbert Puckett, 55, of Martinsville, Va., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday November 14, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1965, in Staunton, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Saunders Puckett and Juanita Dooley Puckett; and brothers, Kelly Gray Puckett and Richard Puckett.

Mr. Puckett was a member of Druid Hills Christian Church and was self-employed as a contractor. He was a graduate of Martinsville Christian School and attended Bob Jones University.

He is survived by his sons, Arthur Puckett (Kelsie) of Dry Fork, Va., and Aaron Puckett (Sasha) of Keeling, Va.; daughter, Meagan Puckett of Dry Fork, Va.; sisters, Kim Moore (Donald) of Greensboro, N.C., Robin Summerlin of Martinsville, Va., and Elizabeth Puckett of Martinsville, Va.; and brothers, Rich Puckett (Hilda) of Sarasota, Fla., Mark Puckett (Amy) of Roanoke, Va., and Donald Puckett of Martinsville, Va. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kendall Smith, Ethan Puckett, Kaden Puckett, Kenzie Puckett, and Derick D'Amico.

A private graveside service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at Henry Memorial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Puckett family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
RIP, Walter Puckett. May your soul experience the ...peace that passeth all understanding. I will miss you very, very much.
Cindy Wolfe
Friend
November 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies!! My prayers are with you all. Would love to see the family. Growing up we were all like family.
Ramona Newcomb
November 17, 2020
We will really miss you! You were so proud of how you had cleaned your house up! Rest In Peace good friend!
Jane & David Perkins
November 17, 2020
Sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many people. Praying for your family and friends.
Jeff Todd
November 16, 2020