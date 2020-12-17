Menu
Walter Shelburn Harger
1924 - 2020
BORN
1924
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Walter Shelburn Harger

January 8, 1924 - December 14, 2020

Walter Shelburn Harger, 96, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1924 in Patrick County.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ellis Harger.

He is survived by his son, Gary Steve Harger and his wife, Diana; grandson, Brooks Ellis Harger and his wife, Christina; great-grandchildren, Rileigh Mae Harger and Camden Joseph Harger; also many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Sharon Corns.

Mr. Harger retired from American Furniture Company and was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgeway. He was an avid rabbit hunter and gardener.

The family is very appreciative of the support shown to Walter by his neighbors and church family over the years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, P.O. Box 715, Ridgeway, Va. 24148.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Gary and extended family - We are so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a hoot. Both Walter and Marie were so special to us and we had a lot of good memories with them. Please know you are in our thoughts and prayers today and in the days ahead. - from Jessie Roark's family - Shirley, Stacie & Tracie
Tracie Roark Matthews
Friend
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Mr and Mrs Harger were such sweet people. I know they will be dearly missed.
Gina Buffkin
December 17, 2020
