Walter Shelburn Harger
January 8, 1924 - December 14, 2020
Walter Shelburn Harger, 96, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1924 in Patrick County.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie Ellis Harger.
He is survived by his son, Gary Steve Harger and his wife, Diana; grandson, Brooks Ellis Harger and his wife, Christina; great-grandchildren, Rileigh Mae Harger and Camden Joseph Harger; also many nieces and nephews, including special niece, Sharon Corns.
Mr. Harger retired from American Furniture Company and was a member of First Baptist Church of Ridgeway. He was an avid rabbit hunter and gardener.
The family is very appreciative of the support shown to Walter by his neighbors and church family over the years.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Roselawn Burial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Ridgeway, P.O. Box 715, Ridgeway, Va. 24148.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 17, 2020.