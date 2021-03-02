Walter Louis Preston Sr., 89, of Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 2, 2021.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
What a great man. His lost will be missed. Blessings
Jeremiah Hairston
March 4, 2021
Sorry for your loss I´m praying for you and your family may god you and your family
Keith Mitchell
March 3, 2021
My hero. I will miss you. Our condolences to our family.
Anolia Hairston
March 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of the Loss of your Spouse and Father. May God wrap your hearts with Warmth and Lessen the pain knowing that Mr. Preston's Memories, Love, and Patience, Will be with you all Forever. May God Be With you All.