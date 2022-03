Wanda Gail Martin



Wanda Gail Martin, 70, of Roanoke, passed away on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at her residence.



Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior. Roselawn Chapel Funeral Home and Burial Park are entrusted with arrangements.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2022.