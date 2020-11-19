Menu
Warren Davis Smith
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Warren Davis Smith

April 12, 1928 - November 18, 2020

Warren Davis Smith, 92, of Gloucester passed away peacefully at the living assistance residence on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Warren was born on April 12, 1928 to the late Franklin Smith and Lou Ellen Smith.

He was preceded in death by his five sisters, Nettie Collins, Annie Martin, Gertrude Hall, Nancy Smith, and Nell Rogers. He was also preceded in death by his four brothers, Edwin, Charlie, Dick, and Tom Smith.

Warren is survived by his wife, Ethel Elizabeth Higgins Smith; daughter, Wanda Gail Smith; and his grandson, William Jarret Lee and wife, MaryAnne of Quinton, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Braxton, Bryton, and Boston Lee.

He attended McCabe Memorial Baptist Church as a Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, Choir member, and other various commitments.

A service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, following a visitation at Norris Funeral Services in Martinsville, Virginia.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
