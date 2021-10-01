William Ralph Bowles
August 29, 1943 - September 8, 2021
William Ralph Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born August 29, 1943 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to the late Charles Bowles and Pearl Bowles.
William enjoyed singing, bowling, and playing basketball, and he participated in arts and crafts. He attended Stepping Stones for over 20 years.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
