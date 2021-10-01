Menu
William Ralph Bowles
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
William Ralph Bowles

August 29, 1943 - September 8, 2021

William Ralph Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born August 29, 1943 in Rocky Mount, Virginia, to the late Charles Bowles and Pearl Bowles.

William enjoyed singing, bowling, and playing basketball, and he participated in arts and crafts. He attended Stepping Stones for over 20 years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.