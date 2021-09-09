To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Deepthy. Sympathy to the Bowls famiyHe will be greatly miss by all who knew him , William never meet a stranger.
He would greet you ev ery time.you came in to work came in to work, always would ask about your family, just a wonderful person.
Roberta Carter. Staff worker
Roberta Carter
September 14, 2021
Deepthy. Sympathy to the William Bowls. Family
William was a wonde rful person always fun of fun..would great you @ the when staff arrived to work.He never forgot your name.He will be greatly miss. y all that knew him.
Roberta Carter staff worker
Roberta Carter
September 14, 2021
Condolences & prayers r the William Bowles family.