William Bowles
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
William Bowles

William Bowles, 78, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 9, 2021.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
Deepthy. Sympathy to the Bowls famiyHe will be greatly miss by all who knew him , William never meet a stranger. He would greet you ev ery time.you came in to work came in to work, always would ask about your family, just a wonderful person. Roberta Carter. Staff worker
Roberta Carter
September 14, 2021
Deepthy. Sympathy to the William Bowls. Family William was a wonde rful person always fun of fun..would great you @ the when staff arrived to work.He never forgot your name.He will be greatly miss. y all that knew him. Roberta Carter staff worker
Roberta Carter
September 14, 2021
Condolences & prayers r the William Bowles family.
Roberta Carter
September 10, 2021
