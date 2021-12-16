I am so very sorry to hear about Charlie's passing, he was one of the nicest people I have ever met. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Gina Varner Collins
Friend
December 29, 2021
May God grant you the strength to get through this tuff time. Praying for the family..
Mia Garner
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Sarah K
December 21, 2021
This is so very heartbreaking. I am gonna miss our chats and my hugs. Praying for peace and healing for your family. Taken way too soon....
Teresa Mitchell
Family
December 19, 2021
Carlos Andre Cooke
December 19, 2021
Lauren Mills
December 19, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the family. May God´s peace and comfort be with all loved ones during this difficult time.
Jerusha & Kumar
Other
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Charlie was such a great man I so enjoyed him coming to the shop back in the day with new ideas for his S10 truck and eating all my lifesavers, he will be miss and heaven as gained a sweetheart
Tammy HamptonHampton
Friend
December 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon&Tiana Martin
Friend
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Lewis Underwood
Neighbor
December 17, 2021
Kitten and Annie sue Gilley
December 16, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy. Too The Family. Charlie was A Special Person. Took care his 3 Boys. Lov Gonna Miss him.
Pam hairston. Hairstyles
Friend
December 16, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give comfort and peace to this family during this hard time.