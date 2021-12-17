William "Charlie" Charles Cassell
William Charles "Charlie" Cassell, 39, of Fieldale, went to be with his Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on December 23, 1981 to Roger Lee and Daisy Meadows Cassell of Bassett. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edison and Becky Cassell of Patrick Springs, Va.; maternal grandparents, Emory and Mabel Meadows of Hinton, W.Va.; several aunts and uncles.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Roger Lee Cassell II of N.C.; four sons, Ben Turner of Martinsville, Taylor, Austin and Landon Cassell of the home; Fiancée, Jodi Gallimore of the home and her children, Kalen, Blake and Kakota Gallimore; grandson, Kaiden Moore.
Charlie loved the Lord, his family and friends, and his fiancée Jodi. He selflessly and tirelessly helped others and he never met a stranger. His love of cars, drag racing and building things was second to none. These things along with his family were his passion. His love was endless. Last but not least was his love for his four-legged sidekicks "Diesel" and "Max".
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m.in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Marla Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Critz.
