Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Charles "Charlie" Cassell
1981 - 2021
BORN
1981
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
William "Charlie" Charles Cassell

William Charles "Charlie" Cassell, 39, of Fieldale, went to be with his Savior on Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born on December 23, 1981 to Roger Lee and Daisy Meadows Cassell of Bassett. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Edison and Becky Cassell of Patrick Springs, Va.; maternal grandparents, Emory and Mabel Meadows of Hinton, W.Va.; several aunts and uncles.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by one brother, Roger Lee Cassell II of N.C.; four sons, Ben Turner of Martinsville, Taylor, Austin and Landon Cassell of the home; Fiancée, Jodi Gallimore of the home and her children, Kalen, Blake and Kakota Gallimore; grandson, Kaiden Moore.

Charlie loved the Lord, his family and friends, and his fiancée Jodi. He selflessly and tirelessly helped others and he never met a stranger. His love of cars, drag racing and building things was second to none. These things along with his family were his passion. His love was endless. Last but not least was his love for his four-legged sidekicks "Diesel" and "Max".

The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m.in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Marla Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Spoon Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery in Critz.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Cassell family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service
3665 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA
Dec
20
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service
3665 Fairystone Park Highway, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
14 Entries
I am so very sorry to hear about Charlie's passing, he was one of the nicest people I have ever met. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Gina Varner Collins
Friend
December 29, 2021
May God grant you the strength to get through this tuff time. Praying for the family..
Mia Garner
Acquaintance
December 27, 2021
Sarah K
December 21, 2021
This is so very heartbreaking. I am gonna miss our chats and my hugs. Praying for peace and healing for your family. Taken way too soon....
Teresa Mitchell
Family
December 19, 2021
Carlos Andre Cooke
December 19, 2021
Lauren Mills
December 19, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the family. May God´s peace and comfort be with all loved ones during this difficult time.
Jerusha & Kumar
Other
December 19, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Charlie was such a great man I so enjoyed him coming to the shop back in the day with new ideas for his S10 truck and eating all my lifesavers, he will be miss and heaven as gained a sweetheart
Tammy HamptonHampton
Friend
December 18, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon&Tiana Martin
Friend
December 18, 2021
Sorry for your loss
Lewis Underwood
Neighbor
December 17, 2021
Kitten and Annie sue Gilley
December 16, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy. Too The Family. Charlie was A Special Person. Took care his 3 Boys. Lov Gonna Miss him.
Pam hairston. Hairstyles
Friend
December 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Sharon&Tiana Martin
December 16, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family. May God give comfort and peace to this family during this hard time.
Robin Vaughn
December 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 14 of 14 results