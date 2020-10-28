William "Billy" D. ShieldsOctober 26, 2020William "Billy" D. Shields passed away on Friday, October 26, 2020.Billy is survived by his mother, Donna Shields; two uncles, Stacy Thomas and Everett Shields; and many cousins.Billy is preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Shields; his grandparents, Damon and Ruth Shields; and Chester and Evelyn Thomas.A graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School, class of '94, Billy attended Coastal Carolina University and was finishing up an undergraduate degree in Psychology at Liberty University. An artist by nature, Billy started a career in retail as a display designer for Belk, where he worked for many years, before transitioning to a job with Macy's in Virginia Beach and Lynchburg.An Instructional Aide with Henry County Public Schools, Billy's passion was supporting student learning and well-being. As the SPICE facilitator for Spencer-Penn and Sanville, Billy loved his students and celebrated their accomplishments, big and small. And Billy valued his friends and fellow teachers in the school system. In his final semester at Liberty University, Billy's dream was to transition into a counseling position with an organization serving youth.If you knew Billy, you know that his mom, Donna, is his best friend, his travel buddy, his confidant. Billy planned trips around places he and his mom wanted to see and also around places that would make his mom happy. They took annual birthday celebration trips to Myrtle Beach, and many trips to Las Vegas and a more recent journey to Niagara Falls.Those nearest and dearest to Billy will remember him for his smile, his fondness for Dolly Parton's music, love of his late feline friend, Truman, his joy in bringing his new feline companion, Butterscotch, to his home, and his many close friendships, especially Crystal Turner. A lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church, Billy attended services with this grandmother and mom through the years.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Sanville Elementary School, 19 Sanville School Road, Bassett, Virginia 24055.A floating visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.