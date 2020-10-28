Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
William D. "Billy" Shields
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
William "Billy" D. Shields

October 26, 2020

William "Billy" D. Shields passed away on Friday, October 26, 2020.

Billy is survived by his mother, Donna Shields; two uncles, Stacy Thomas and Everett Shields; and many cousins.

Billy is preceded in death by his father, William "Bill" Shields; his grandparents, Damon and Ruth Shields; and Chester and Evelyn Thomas.

A graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School, class of '94, Billy attended Coastal Carolina University and was finishing up an undergraduate degree in Psychology at Liberty University. An artist by nature, Billy started a career in retail as a display designer for Belk, where he worked for many years, before transitioning to a job with Macy's in Virginia Beach and Lynchburg.

An Instructional Aide with Henry County Public Schools, Billy's passion was supporting student learning and well-being. As the SPICE facilitator for Spencer-Penn and Sanville, Billy loved his students and celebrated their accomplishments, big and small. And Billy valued his friends and fellow teachers in the school system. In his final semester at Liberty University, Billy's dream was to transition into a counseling position with an organization serving youth.

If you knew Billy, you know that his mom, Donna, is his best friend, his travel buddy, his confidant. Billy planned trips around places he and his mom wanted to see and also around places that would make his mom happy. They took annual birthday celebration trips to Myrtle Beach, and many trips to Las Vegas and a more recent journey to Niagara Falls.

Those nearest and dearest to Billy will remember him for his smile, his fondness for Dolly Parton's music, love of his late feline friend, Truman, his joy in bringing his new feline companion, Butterscotch, to his home, and his many close friendships, especially Crystal Turner. A lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Christian Church, Billy attended services with this grandmother and mom through the years.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Sanville Elementary School, 19 Sanville School Road, Bassett, Virginia 24055.

A floating visitation will be held at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va. on Saturday, October 31, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
7 Entries
So sorry for your tremendous loss. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Lisa Morris Hernandez
October 28, 2020
Donna Our thoughts and prayers are with you now and in the coming days. Love you my friend and l am so thankful for all the good memories l have especially when you and Billy would come to the beach. We sure had a lot of good meals and sweet Billy always seemed to enjoy them so much. Memories l will cherish forever and so glad l got to spend time with y´all on your recent visit here. Bill and Billy will never be forgotten. Hugs and l will see you soon.
Linda and Norman Joyce
October 28, 2020
So sorry for your loss keeping you in our prayers! Bill´s personality was an uplift for all! Never a stranger when around him! Loved talking sports with him hard to loose good people like him! Will be missed by so many!
Dale Ijames
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bills passing. I played a lot of golf with him at Trent's golf course. He was a good guy. Prayers for all the family.
Cecil Trent
October 28, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss .love and Prayers
Jennifer Solomon
October 28, 2020
Bill was a wonderful man. I know you will be lost without him. You will be in our thoughts and prayers for comfort!
Karen & Mark Sweetman
Family
October 27, 2020
Donna my heart goes out to you for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family. Patti and Darrell Ham (Kevin's Mom)
Patricia Ham
Family
October 27, 2020