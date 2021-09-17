3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
21
Entombment
Henry Memorial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
SO SORRY WAS A FRIENDLY PERSON WORKED WITH HIM AT J. D. BASSETT
Phyllis Harbour
Friend
September 26, 2021
I find myself at a loss of words. I know nothing I say will comfort your hearts. Just lean on one another for support and know your family loves you and will always be with you.
Tammy Greer
Family
September 21, 2021
Praying for Bobby and the entire family.
Chris Worley
Coworker
September 20, 2021
I'm sorry I never got to meet Bobby in later life as he was my Uncle Groover's son and lived in Rocky Mount. The last time I met him was at his Dad's funeral, who died at the early age of 57. From the comments I read it seems Bobby was a great person who cared for others. I send my sincere condolences to his family. RIP
Barton Greer
Family
September 20, 2021
Such fond memories...as a child,Uncle Bob took me fishing for the first time. Been hooked since ! Some of my love of nature came from him. May God wrap each of his family members and friends in comfort during this difficult time and know that prayers are going up for all. Much love, Deb and Family
Debbie Lewis
Family
September 19, 2021
Much love Bobby. Prayers
Tammi Oliver
Daughter
September 19, 2021
So sorry Bobby for your loss we love you and are here if you need us.
Tammi Oliver
Daughter
September 19, 2021
I had the opportunity to know Bill after working with him at Stanley Furniture. He was an inspiration to all that knew him. He introduced me to martial arts a number of years ago and i now have my own school thanks to him. He will be greatly missed and always appreciated. Rest in peace my friend and may God bless his family and be with him through this difficult time.
Jon Jones
Friend
September 19, 2021
Bobby, I am so sorry for your loss of your father. He was a wonderful man. Your father always had a smile on his face, he liked to cut up & tell jokes. Keeping your family in our thoughts & prayers! Forever in our hearts! Jennifer
Jennifer Craig
Friend
September 19, 2021
To Anna and family,
Please accept our condolences.
We will miss Bill's stories, laughter, and joy for life. May Heavenly Father blessings and comfort be with all of you.
Glen & Lori Poland
Friend
September 18, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to Anna and Family, Rest in Peace , Bobby.
Phillip & Kimberly Clemons
September 17, 2021
Prayers for the family.
Lisa and Jeff Via
Friend
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Phillip & Kimberly Clemons
Family
September 17, 2021
Anna, so sorry for your loss, Bill was a good man and a good friend to me and my family. God Bless you in your time of need.
Tony Jayson Harris
Friend
September 17, 2021
Anna, so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. May Gods presence be with you in the coming days.
Marlene Dalton
Friend
September 17, 2021
I Always loved Bob n lil Bob am sorry for his beloved family RIP WRG