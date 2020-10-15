William Henry Hairston Jr.The Reverend William Henry Hairston Jr., 81, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, October 12, 2020, at SOVAH Health, Martinsville.We the management and staff of Hairston Funeral Home suffered a great loss in the passing of Reverend Hairston.Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.