William James Jones



William James Jones, 67, was called home to his Lord and Savior on February 1, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.



The eldest of three siblings, Jim was born on October 23, 1954, to James B. Jones Jr. and Barbara E. Stanley Jones of Ridgeway, Va. His parents preceded him in death.



Surviving Jim are his wife, Barbara Gail Parrish Jones of the home; son, Matthew R. Jones and daughter, Courtney A. Jones, both of Asheville, N.C.; brother, John B. Jones (Irma) of Trinity, N.C.; and sister, Catherine C. Jones of Ridgeway, Va.



Born and raised in Ridgeway, Jim graduated from Drewry Mason HS and earned his BS degree in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech. His career involved the design and development of a wide range of residential planned communities and large commercial/municipal projects throughout Virginia and North Carolina.



A lifelong outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed boating with friends and family, a wide variety of shooting sports, and most of all, striper fishing. Being of good character and strong moral fiber, he will be dearly missed.



A memorial service will be held graveside with Pastor Den Parker officiating at the Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway at 2 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2022.