William Fredrick "Bill" Lemons
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
William "Bill" Fredrick Lemons

December 22, 1947 - June 5, 2021

William "Bill" Fredrick Lemons, 73, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home. He was born December 22, 1947, to the late Walter Franklin Lemons and Evelyn Dalton Lemons.

Mr. Lemons was the longtime owner/operator of People's Save Station (#9) in Ridgeway, Va. He was a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather. He was a good friend to many and heavily involved in his community. He will be sorely missed.

He is survived by his wife, Gussie Lemons; children, Karen Grout (Taylor), Stephen Lemons (Angie), and Dennis Lemons; grandchildren, Sam Grout, Ben Grout, Grayson Lemons, Ryan Lemons, Will Lemons, Abbey Lemons, and Jackson Lemons; sister, Lucy Lemons Harris (Mike) and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Rich Acres Christian Church with Tim Hunt officiating. A private burial will be held at the family cemetery in Axton.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Lemons family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rich Acres Christian Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
Bill was a great friend of mine and all of Ridgeway He would go out of his way to help anyone. He will be greatly missed. Thanks for all you've done for our community and most of all for being a good friend .Prayers for all of his family !
Frank Moore
Friend
June 10, 2021
So very sorry to see this. Your father was so well known. My thoughts and prayers are with you
Paula Gibson Jones
June 9, 2021
Angie, Hank and Dixie Stanley
June 8, 2021
All I can say is what a great man! You will be greatly missed by all who knew you. Thank you so much for the great conversations and good fuel for my trucks!
Leeland Gardner Jr.
June 7, 2021
Bit is and always be a great man in my book. Mrs. Lemons, Steve, Dennis, and family, prayers for you all.
Allen Bowles
Friend
June 7, 2021
Bill was and always will be a great man in my book and heart. Mrs. Lemons, Steve, Dennis, and family,prayers for you all.
Allen Bowles
Friend
June 7, 2021
Praying for your family. Thankful God Allowed me to met Bill and Gussie. Special times dances ,events in our community (my move to Martinsville -2008 as Bill Martin wife). Praying each family member feels God holding you during this time of grief. Love Sandy Martin
Sandy Martin
Friend
June 7, 2021
Bill you will always have a special place in my heart You will truly be missed by everyone especially your ability to make everyone laugh.Praying for strength and comfort.
Tanya Webber
Friend
June 7, 2021
With heartfelt prayers and sympathy to the family of Mr. Lemmons, I met him when my Mother was working at Clarences and gave her the nickname Lil Mae, Bill will be missed greatly!
Leslie Hairston Williams
Friend
June 7, 2021
One Fine Man ! Bill was a people person. Surely will be missed.
Johnny Eanes
Friend
June 6, 2021
we are so sorry lost a good man we are praying for strength for your family RIP Bill.
Elvin Hawks and Jennifer
Friend
June 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss ! You are in my thoughts and pràyers! He was such a dear person! Will be truly missed! Love y'all!
Wanda Willard
Work
June 6, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
David R Hurd
Friend
June 6, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
pete felts n shelia bailey
June 6, 2021
Our sympathy goes out to the family of People's. We are sorry for the loss of your FRIEND and loved one Bill.We know how you will miss him,but please carry on the way he would want.He knows you will.He thought so much of you all.
Bud Briggs
Friend
June 6, 2021
Gussey and family,There are no words to express how sorry we are for your loss .Bill was one of our closest and dearest friends. His kindness and generosity was like no one l've ever known.He had so much pride and love in his heart for his family. He loved the mingling (if that's what you call it) with his customers and friends at People's. You never knew from one day to the next what you might learn. Bud loved him like a brother, Ashbie and myself just plain out loved him.Who didn't???OurDEAR FRIEND has gone on to be with the likes of Tommy,A.J.,Violet,Mickey and many more and that's a good thing.The ole gang without pain.They leave us but we look forward to seeing them again. Our thoughts remain with the family Love and prayers.
Bud,Donna,Ashbie Briggs
Friend
June 6, 2021
so sad to hear about Bill. He was always gentle and kind, such a loving spirit.
Patsy Hobson
Other
June 6, 2021
Prayers for the Lemons family
Jonette Cox
Work
June 6, 2021
We are so sorry in the loss of Bill, he will be missed
George and Connie Mize
Friend
June 6, 2021
