William "Bill" Fredrick Lemons
December 22, 1947 - June 5, 2021
William "Bill" Fredrick Lemons, 73, of Martinsville, Va. passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at his home. He was born December 22, 1947, to the late Walter Franklin Lemons and Evelyn Dalton Lemons.
Mr. Lemons was the longtime owner/operator of People's Save Station (#9) in Ridgeway, Va. He was a loving husband, son, father, and grandfather. He was a good friend to many and heavily involved in his community. He will be sorely missed.
He is survived by his wife, Gussie Lemons; children, Karen Grout (Taylor), Stephen Lemons (Angie), and Dennis Lemons; grandchildren, Sam Grout, Ben Grout, Grayson Lemons, Ryan Lemons, Will Lemons, Abbey Lemons, and Jackson Lemons; sister, Lucy Lemons Harris (Mike) and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Rich Acres Christian Church with Tim Hunt officiating. A private burial will be held at the family cemetery in Axton.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Lemons family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 6 to Jun. 9, 2021.