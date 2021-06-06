Gussey and family,There are no words to express how sorry we are for your loss .Bill was one of our closest and dearest friends. His kindness and generosity was like no one l've ever known.He had so much pride and love in his heart for his family. He loved the mingling (if that's what you call it) with his customers and friends at People's. You never knew from one day to the next what you might learn. Bud loved him like a brother, Ashbie and myself just plain out loved him.Who didn't???OurDEAR FRIEND has gone on to be with the likes of Tommy,A.J.,Violet,Mickey and many more and that's a good thing.The ole gang without pain.They leave us but we look forward to seeing them again. Our thoughts remain with the family Love and prayers.

Bud,Donna,Ashbie Briggs Friend June 6, 2021