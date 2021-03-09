Menu
William Franklin "Bill" Mattox

September 30, 1940 - March 5, 2021

William Franklin "Bill" Mattox, beloved husband, brother, uncle and cousin to many passed away on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the age of 80. He was born in Seaford, Del. on September 30, 1940, grew up in Martinsville, graduated from Martinsville High School, and attended the College of William and Mary.

He was very proud of his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, 10th Division, 2nd Fleet, serving during the Cuban missile crisis. Bill met the love of his life, Alison in Williamsburg, Va., and married her in 1966. They lived in the Williamsburg area for the next 50 years before moving to King's Grant in 2018. Bill had a 30 plus year career as a field supervisor surveyor for a civil engineering firm - in later years he spent much time helping property owners settle their disputed claims and preparing surveys for his family. He had a great love of the land, reading, and music. Bill had special relationships with many animal companions over his lifetime; he always seemed to know exactly what they were thinking. He had a wonderfully creative and funny sense of humor. Family and friends recall that he was a very kind and loving person.

He was predeceased by this mother and father, Travis and Harriet Mattox, and his brother, Paul Mattox.

He is survived by his wife, Alison Robinson; his sister, Anne Mattox Lackey; his brothers, Henry and Charles Mattox; and many beloved in-laws from Scotland and Canada.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the SPCA or a charity of one's choice. A service to celebrate Bill's life will be held at a later date.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory are handling arrangements. Online condolences may be entered at www.wrightfuneralservice.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2021.
