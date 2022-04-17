Menu
William Cecil Moyer
1971 - 2022
William Cecil Moyer

William Cecil Moyer, 51, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. He was born on January 28, 1971, in Martinsville, Virginia, to the late Dock William Moyer and Lula Ann Moyer Moyer.

He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed races and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by his brothers, Bob Moyer, Rontae Moyer and Tyrone Moyer; a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and other family and friends.

All services will be private.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 17, 2022.
