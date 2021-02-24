William Niblett, 73, of Lawrence Drive, Martinsville, Va., departed this life on Monday, February 22, 2021, at SOVAH Health- Martinsville. Arrangements are incomplete, and will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2021.
My sincere condolences to you and your family. I was so sorry to hear of the passing of your dearly beloved husband. He was such a sweet man and always had a smile on his face. You will be in my continued thoughts and prayers. May God give you comfort, peace and strength to face the difficult days ahead.
Love,
R.Herring
R. Herring
February 24, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the homegoing of Mr. Niblett. He worked at BHS for a while and a really great man. I will be keeping you in my thoughts and prayers