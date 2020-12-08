William Carlton OakesWilliam Carlton Oakes, age 94, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home in Snow Creek with his family by his side. He was born in Pittsylvania County, on July 8, 1926, to the late Tasville Carr and Lula Yeatts Oakes. He had 12 brothers and sisters who all preceded him in death; brothers, Charlie, Henry, Eugene, Kelly, Curtis, and Letcher, Leslie; sisters, Eva Parsons, Cordie Parsons, Lila Farthing, Gladys Reynolds, and Bernice Oakes; and granddaughter, Laura Cabell Oakes.Surviving are his loving wife of 72 years, Bernice Eggleston Oakes; son, Gerald Carlton (Anne) Oakes; daughters, Joyce (Jim) Thompson, and Cynthia (Ricki) Oakes; grandsons, Adam and Brian (Maia) Thompson; and the light of his life, great-grandson, Avery Carlton Thompson; sister-in-law, Ruby Mae Oakes; numerous nieces and nephews; and two "just like" daughters, Donna and Mollie.Carlton was devoted to his family and was a beloved neighbor, and, at age 94, was the oldest member of the Snow Creek community. He was also a member of the Snow Creek Christian Church. Carlton started his life farming with his father and brothers. He left the farm for factory work and wound up working at DuPont in Martinsville for 33 years before retiring in 1985. Carlton was a veteran and served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS William R. Rush. Carlton loved hunting and stock car racing. He also loved building things and was a real handyman who was always willing to help others. He built his own house in Snow Creek where he lived from 1955 until his death.Carlton was blessed to be able to stay in his family home with his wife Bernice due to the devoted care of his daughter Cynthia and her husband, Ricki.Due to the pandemic, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Snow Creek Rescue Squad or the Snow Creek Fire Department. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.