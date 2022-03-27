William Robert Ricketts Jr.
July 16, 1934 - March 14, 2022
William R. Ricketts Jr., 87, of Roanoke County, Virginia, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022. He was known professionally as Bill, but his family and friends always called him Bob. He grew up in Martinsville, Virginia, where he met his wife, Susan, and they married on June 7, 1955.
He was predeceased by his parents, William R. Ricketts Sr. and Bessie Ingram Ricketts, and his wife, Susan Spencer Ricketts.
He is survived by two children, the Rev. Stephen Ricketts (Alice) and Katharine Wells (Porter Peery); six grandchildren, Susan Ricketts Ewing (Marcus), Robert Ricketts (Kathryn), Debbie Ricketts Jordan (Mark), Stephen Ricketts (Emily), Jessika Wells Ruble (Chad) and Joe Wells; and five great-grandchildren, Timmy, Joshua, McKenna, Windsor, and Sophia.
He was a graduate of Martinsville High School, Virginia Tech (1956, BS Mechanical Engineering) and the University of Florida (1968, MS Mechanical Engineering). After college, he worked for DuPont in Waynesboro, Virginia, for seven years. In 1963 he began teaching at Roanoke Technical Institute which became Virginia Western Community College, one of the first Community Colleges in Virginia.
Later he designed HVAC systems for Hayes Seay, Mattern, and Mattern where he retired in 2006. While at HSMM he designed air conditioning on stations for the Washington Metro System and projects at the White House and Camp David. He was a member of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church for many years and served as the treasurer of their preschool in the 1970s and 1980s.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Colonial Avenue Baptist Church, 4165 Colonial Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018 with the Rev. Melissa Scott officiating. The family will greet family and friends after the service in the church's fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2022.