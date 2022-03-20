Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Bill's family and many friends. May all your wonderful memories ease your broken hearts in the days to come.

Bill was a bright light to everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Through the years we have shared many good times and we will forever cherish those memories. We will miss his smile, laughter and stories. Until we meet again, RIP brother. Love and Prayers for all!



Charles and Frances Hylton Friend March 18, 2022