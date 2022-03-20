William A. "Bill" Sharpe
William A. "Bill" Sharpe, 72, of Bassett, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on December 22, 1949, to the late Marshall W. and Beulah Roberts Sharpe. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Vada Lee Sharpe and brother-in-law, Jimmy Briggs.
He was a member of the Spring Street Baptist Church where he was the choir director and drove the church bus. Bill was also a member of the Tee Freeman Full Throttle Cruisers and was very proud of his 1941 Ford Pickup and his 1969 Ford Torino. He was a retired truck driver.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mize Sharpe; daughter, Shelia Faye Krueger (Jeff); son, Marshall David Sharpe; grandchildren, Maddie and Julian; sister, Edna Marlene Briggs; and brother, Douglas Marshall Sharpe (Shirley).
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Nick McCorquodale officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.
A face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting the funeral home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2022.