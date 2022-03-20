Menu
William A. "Bill" Sharpe
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
William A. "Bill" Sharpe

William A. "Bill" Sharpe, 72, of Bassett, died on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at his home. He was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on December 22, 1949, to the late Marshall W. and Beulah Roberts Sharpe. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Vada Lee Sharpe and brother-in-law, Jimmy Briggs.

He was a member of the Spring Street Baptist Church where he was the choir director and drove the church bus. Bill was also a member of the Tee Freeman Full Throttle Cruisers and was very proud of his 1941 Ford Pickup and his 1969 Ford Torino. He was a retired truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Mize Sharpe; daughter, Shelia Faye Krueger (Jeff); son, Marshall David Sharpe; grandchildren, Maddie and Julian; sister, Edna Marlene Briggs; and brother, Douglas Marshall Sharpe (Shirley).

The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral will follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Nick McCorquodale officiating. Burial will follow in the County Line Church of God of Prophecy Cemetery.

A face covering is recommended and social distancing should be observed when visiting the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Sharpe family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Mar
22
Funeral
12:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Stevens & Bridgett Sharpe
March 22, 2022
Saying “see you later” to a walking testament of God’s love and healing mercy today. I will miss his tremendous smile, easy laughter and big ole hugs the most. Praise the Lord he is healed and restored to the Father.

Oh what a wonderful celebration in heavenI’m so grateful for the time we spent with you in Florida and for your affection for Casey & Anna. We will see you later, Uncle Billy. We love you. RIP.
Sherri Sharpe Herzberg (Andrew, Casey & Anna)
Family
March 22, 2022
Sherri, Andrew, Casey & Anna
March 22, 2022
Our heartfelt condolences to all of the family. We've enjoyed lots of laughter and good talks about a little bit of everything with Bill. Thank you Margaret for sharing him with us.
C.D. and Susan Martin
Friend
March 20, 2022
My most sincere condolences are with you Margaret and family. Many prayers are being said for God to comfort and bring peace to each of yours heart. Much love, Janice
Janice Harris
Friend
March 20, 2022
Sincerest sympathies especially to our high school friend, Doug, for the loss of his brother....may your sweet memories help bring you God's peace..with love, hugs & prayers
Donnie & Sandra Chappell
Other
March 20, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Enjoyed talking with him at the cruise in. In my thoughts and prayers
Ronnie and Bonnie Wagoner
March 20, 2022
So sorry to hear of Bill’s passing Margaret and family! He was a man that loved life and lived for the Lord. He is now in the presents of our Lord Jesus Christ, it is really hard to be sad, because he is now where we all will be one day. Praying for God to Comfort your Broken Hearts! Sending Hugs, Love and Prayers
Donald and Derinda Mays
Friend
March 18, 2022
My Condolence to Margaret, all the family and Friends.
Judy Reynolds
Friend
March 18, 2022
We are so very sorry we love Cruise in with Bill love to hear him laugh one great Friend ❤
Clayton and Ella Ella Hylton
Friend
March 18, 2022
We are saddened to hear the loss of our dear Bill. Our prayers go out to the family and friends who share in our grief.
Heather Jemison - Titus Transportation
March 18, 2022
Remembering the Good times on a Cruise with Bill.He had a great sense of humor...We laughed and danced for a Beautiful seven days..Then got to see Bill a few months later at our cousin Dorothys family Reunion..A Sweet and Kind Gentleman who will rest now with our Lord..Sending thoughts and prayer to Bills family and Friends..Carol and Malcolm Hodges
Carol Hodges
Acquaintance
March 18, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Bill's family and many friends. May all your wonderful memories ease your broken hearts in the days to come.
Bill was a bright light to everyone he met and will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Through the years we have shared many good times and we will forever cherish those memories. We will miss his smile, laughter and stories. Until we meet again, RIP brother. Love and Prayers for all!
Charles and Frances Hylton
Friend
March 18, 2022
Bill was a Godly man who it was a pleasure to know. He and my husband, Dwight Wilson, played senior softball together for many years. You knew he loved the Lord and he loved his sweet wife and family. May God give you all strength and peace during this sad time. With love and prayers, Brenda Wilson
Brenda Wilson
Friend
March 18, 2022
Condolences to Edna, Doug and Billy's family. May God shower you all with his strength, peace and love now and many days ahead. you all are in my Prayers
BONNIE ADAMS
March 18, 2022
Sorry for your loss
Lewis Underwood
Friend
March 17, 2022
Billy's Smile lit up like a candle. Bought so much happiness to our world. Rest in peace in the arms of the one you served and honored.
Joanne Powell
Friend
March 17, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Joanne Powell
Friend
March 17, 2022
Bill was a good working man and loved the Lord it was a pleasure to work with him for many year's
Tony Trent
Coworker
March 17, 2022
Knowing Bill and his family is a Blessing to us. He will be very missed, but he's no longer weak nor sick. Praying for strength and inner peace for Margaret, and all the family.
Bobby & Ethylene Tatum
March 17, 2022
