William "Bill" ShieldsApril 23, 1948 - October 23, 2020William "Bill" Shields, age 72, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020. He was born on April 23, 1948 to the late Damon and Ruth Shields.A native of Henry County, Bill graduated from Fieldale, Collinsville High School in 1966. After high school, Bill served as a Finance Clerk in the Army, while stationed in Germany. He then went to work for High Point Sprinkler and retired from the company after 45 years of service.Bill is survived by his wife, Donna Shields of 48 years and son, William "Billy" Shields. He is also survived by his brother, Everett Shields; brother-in-law, Stacy Thomas; his nieces and nephews, Michelle Moore, and Ruth Ann Shields; many great-grandnieces and grandnephews.Bill was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Janet Sharp; brother-in-law, Dale Thomas; and nephew, Trai Shields.As an avid golfer, Bill loved sports of all kinds but was a big fan of NACAR and Virginia Tech Football. As a friend to many, Bill enjoyed socializing with friends and especially taking walks with his loyal and beloved canine companion, Sugar. Those who knew Bill best will remember him for his charismatic humor, his lively conversations full of sarcasm and wit (or his good stories?), his love of travel, those stylish Christmas sweaters and his commitment of living life to the fullest.In lieu of flowers, the family asks to you consider sending donation to Pleasant Grove Christian Church Cemetery Association, c/o Frances Hundley, 3472 Dillions Fork Road, Fieldale, VA 24089. The family will plan a Celebration of Life to honor Bill at a later date.Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Drive, Bassett, Va., is proudly serving the Shields family.