William Dudley Vickers
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
William Dudley Vickers

October 6, 1940 - May 29, 2021

Devout Christian, loving family man, distinguished educator, skilled storyteller, and classic car aficionado.

William Dudley Vickers was born October 6, 1940 in Martinsville, Va. He was the third of six children born to Letha Tucker and Luther Alexander Vickers.

As a child, Bill, as he was affectionately known, always enjoyed playing with cars. He and his older brother Don would play for hours on end. As he grew, so did his love for cars. While he had an appreciation for them all, Lincolns and Fords were by far his favorite. So much so, that he later acquired several of his own and would often be seen -- and heard -- driving all over town in them.

While he loved to travel, Martinsville was always home. It is there that he attended grade school and served in the Martinsville City School system for 40 years. Coming from a family of educators, the value of a solid education was paramount. As such, he went on to get degrees and certifications from Hampton University, Southern University, Howard University, and the University of Virginia.

Bill possessed a true passion for his students, faculty and administrators and pressed upon the importance of an environment where they were able to think, synthesize and apply new concepts. But he also wanted learning to be fun. He would consistently think of ways to immerse his students in the material – so they were truly learning and not merely memorizing the content. As another tactic, he would assign nicknames to his students -- which was always entertaining.

While teaching at Martinsville High School, Bill met and fell in love with Beverly Parker. As teachers, they quickly discovered just how much they had in common. It did not take long to see that they were in fact soulmates. After a short courtship, they got married July 2, 1983. Soon thereafter they decided to start a family. In 1985 they had Ashley and in 1987 they had Alicia. Their family was now complete.

As proud parents, Bill and Beverly enjoyed nothing more than spending time together as a family unit. Whether playing games, attending church, taking vacation, or enjoying a good meal; nothing trumped time spent together. Bill's love for his daughters was unmatched. His girls – which he often referred to as 'his boys' – were his world. He made it his mission to be firm but fair, instill guiding principles and support them through all of life's challenges. He has always been both a superhero and a sage in their eyes and continues to be to this day. He will forever be their beloved 'Diddy'.

Bill passed in peace at the age of 80 on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Luther; mother, Letha; brothers, Luther and Donald; sister, Gloria; as well as his wife, Beverly. He is survived by his sisters, Tanya and Sandra; daughters, Ashley and Alicia; sons-in-law, Sean and Mitchell; grandchildren, Jaden, Layla, Ariah, Brian and Shane; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at Hairston Funeral Home from 1 until 5 p.m.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Remembering Bill as a Hampton classmate and fellow Virginian (I'm from Lexington). My sincere condolences to the family.
Kitola Pleasants Henderson
School
June 12, 2021
Mr. Vickers will always be special to so many of us as a wonderful teacher, advisor and friend. He had such positive influence on so many students. On return trips to Martinsville after HS graduation, I would stop by MHS or Druid Hills office when he was an administrator to up with him. He would show off the Lincoln he was driving at the time as there was a connection between my Dad and him related to cars. May he continue his teaching and friendship in heaven which is surely where he is.
Billie Myers Abrams
School
June 4, 2021
Mr. Vickers was my beloved ninth grade biology teacher. He instilled a lifelong love of science, teaching, and learning. I am grateful to have known this wonderful man.
Deborah Law Cullen
June 4, 2021
Mr. 'V' referred to me as 'Stan the Man' in 10th grade biology class. As a skinny kid I always appreciated that. Mr. 'V' was not just a memorable teacher, but a monumental one. I was lucky he taught me, and proud to know him long after high school.
Stan Dillon
School
June 4, 2021
Sharon Williams Enzi
June 3, 2021
My husband Smith and I would like to extend to the family our deepest sympathy. I didn't have Mr. Vickers in a class, but I knew him through the Science Club at Martinsville High School (1968-70), and he was always encouraging and helpful. When we moved back to Martinsville after college, he was always so friendly and kind to us whenever we would see him at community events. I know you all have a big hole in your hearts, and I pray for God's comfort and peace for you.
Gael Marshall Chaney
School
June 3, 2021
Mr. Vickers was one of my favorite teachers. He was an amazing person who made learning fun and cared about his students. He had the wonderful ability to remember names long after his students graduated. My condolences to his family for their loss of this beloved man.
Cindy Perret
School
June 3, 2021
To the Vicker daughters. The best years I spent in school were the first year your mom came to teach in Martinsville. She was my algebra teacher and your dad was my biology teacher. They were so in love then as they just smiled at each other. They always visited the others classroom. I know you have wonderful memories of them as I do. My they finally be together again. RIP Mr. V
Kathy Bondurant Cuppia
Friend
June 3, 2021
Fly High Mr V You impacted so many lives and I´m so proud and honored to have known you!! I miss our talks and I will always remember you,great educator and One of the Best people I have ever met!! Praying for his girls and the entire Vickers Family!! We´ve lost a Hero... BUT Heaven gained an Angel!! R.I.P. Mr V-
Margaret Brandon Fountain
June 3, 2021
The terms "kind", "considerate" and "conscientious" are all understatements when describing our dear family friend Bill Nickers. He was my dearly departed mother's closest friend during the last years of her life. His thoughtfulness and selflessness were unsurpassed by anyone that I have known. My condolences to Ashley, Alicia, Tanya and Sandra. William Hobson, Jr.
William Hobson, Jr.
Friend
June 3, 2021
If there was ever proof of the adage that teachers touch the future, Bill Vickers was it. He touched - and changed - so many of his students. While Biology and Science were the classroom subjects he taught, what he really taught was how to be a good person. I treasure his memory and send love and condolences to his family.
Susan Dandridge McFarland
June 3, 2021
I have great respect and admiration for Mr. Vickers, who was one of my mentors in high school. I had Mr. Turner for Biology but my sister had Mr. Vickers and that´s how I got to know him. He called me "Sis" (short for "Sister") because I quoted the Bible to him one day. He called Donna "Si," which had something to do with Siberia. I mention this because the fact that I still remember it 50 years later is an indication of how much it meant to an awkward teen to have the kind, caring attention of a teacher like Mr. Vickers. He always had time to talk and offer well-thought-out advice or just listen to anyone who sought him. I believe he did more than anyone else in town to help ensure the successful integration of Mavahi. I remember him often laughing and joking with racially mixed groups of kids. I believe their mutual attraction to him was what probably brought them together. Mr. Vickers´ surviving family has much to be proud of in this great man. I´m sure his loss is devastating but I hope the shared memories of the many who learned from him will offer some comfort. I offer my sincere condolences to his family.
Sharon Hap Enzi
School
June 3, 2021
Mr. V was the best!!! He was my teacher in 1970 and I have never forgotten how special he was. It didn't matter which side of town you came from, he treated everyone the same. He was a great man and I know his family will miss him immensely. Prayers for his daughters!
Barbara Turney Guill
June 2, 2021
Mr. Vickers was and will always be a super hero in my family´s eyes. My mother, Sylvia Williams (class of 71) had the privilege to have him as a biology teacher. She hates science but shared stories with me of how his games and rapport with the students (she and her younger sister Wanda Williams Johns had nicknames too) made the content interesting and his class unforgettable. My friends and I had the privilege to be under his supervision at the "junior high", where he served as an assistant principal. He was well spoken, calm, firm but fair, and most importantly caring. He is one of the Greats that I consider a role model for my own career journey. He will be missed, but never forgotten. To his family, you have my family´s, the school system´s, & the community´s deepest sympathy and prayers. May God continue to keep you and bless you through this time.
Ama Waller
June 2, 2021
Sympathy and prayers to the family. Bill was a great guy and a friend. Rest in peace.
Tom Harned
Friend
June 2, 2021
Mr. Vickers was one of many administrators and teachers who were instrumental in making integration a smooth one. As a teacher, he was funny .. . kind, good hearted and his dedication to education will sorely be missed. RIP Mr. Vickers
Anne Dunn Causey
School
June 2, 2021
Mr Vickers was an amazing teacher, mentor and friend to so many. He was probably one of the most loved teachers when I was at Mavahi. Sending his family my condolences. And to his twins, you were his pride and joy. Love and prayers
Carol Setliff
School
June 2, 2021
Gina P.LouiseH.Dorothy K
June 2, 2021
Mr Bill Vickers was a staple in a ur community for so many years.He was the epitome of an excellent leader & teacher also.His great upbringing was instilled in him by his Father (Dr Vickers & his Mother Mrs Letha Vickers) who taught school also. We the Hairston family & neighbors across the street would like to extend Our Deepest Condolences at this time..May God comfort his Sweet family in their time of Bereavement !!!Amen!!!
Regena Hairston Penn
Family
June 2, 2021
I'm so sorry to learn of Mr. Vickers' passing. I was one of the lucky ones who had him for a teacher at Mavahi. Needless to say, he was one of my favorites. I was also lucky enough to receive a nickname - "Raisin." My last name at the time was Cain so I became "Raisin Cain." Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with all his family. You may take comfort in knowing he was a wonderful man and teacher who will live on in the fond memories of many.
Ravelle Whitener
School
June 2, 2021
Mr. Vickers was a teacher that I will never forget! He made biology class a joy, and made a big difference in the academics of many others. It is my prayer that the Vickers family and all who knew him will be comforted during this time as they cherish his memory and impact in the community.
Annie Laura Martin
June 2, 2021
Tribute to a wondeful man!! Taught me science in 10th grade and kept me interested..and then was principal for my son many years later. I was so happy to see he was the princiapal when my son started school. Always loved Mr. V. Family, you can be proud of him and his memories that will last.
Alice Lusk Aaron
June 2, 2021
Mr Vickers was a kind man. He was a wonderful people person. He listened to what you had to say and had a solution. Will be missed.
Patricia Meeks
Work
June 2, 2021
A very loving and dear man. He was always so nice and kind. I'm proud to be apart of your family. Love Keith and Nellie
Keith and Nellie Mayo
Family
June 2, 2021
It was a good day for future students when Bill Vickers choose education as a career. That choice put him in a position whereby he could help others to reach their potential, to light a path for those who could see no hope, and to resolve conflicts among the angry. Bill was the person you called upon to bring together those with conflicting viewpoints. Just a great guy and a pleasure to work with. I wish the best for Bill's daughters.
Ralph R. Nelson
Work
June 2, 2021
It is hard to tell the extent of the positive influence he has had on the students who attended Martinsville high school. He challenged us and taught us how to think, not what to think. He always had a positive attitude and showed a sincere interest in everyone. I think he did more to bring people and races together in Martinsville than anyone else. I hope he knew how thankful so many of us are that we got to be his students.
Lou Childress Reynolds
School
June 1, 2021
Mr. Vickers was one of my all time favorite teachers. He taught my tenth grade 1969 biology class. Always fun and a beloved teacher.
Karen Dillon
School
June 1, 2021
You have our deepest sympathy we knew Bill for many years he was a wonderful person and always such a pleasure to be with. Heaven has another angel he brought such good cheer to all of us who knew and loved him here on earth.
Nancy and Alvin Bowen
Work
June 1, 2021
Mr.Vickers was my favorite teacher of all time, including college. He took time each grading period to meet individually with all the kids in our biology class, and that meant so very much to me. He always asked how we thought we did...pointing out that if you work hard, you get better results. He was definitely a role model to me, being such a respectful, caring, composed, and dedicated man and teacher. My prayers to the family.
Kathy Robertson
School
June 1, 2021
Our dear teacher and friend...Mr. V was my HS biology teacher, and I saw him again at our 2010 reunion. What a beautiful, Godly soul he was. As gentle and steady and caring as they come. Addressed each one of his students as "Sister ____" or "Brother _____." We loved his Chalk Talks, his QP's, and his memorable phrases. He would ask you, "Is everything lovely today?" ...I know that everything is lovely for Mr V up in heaven this day, and for eternity
Scot Morgan (MHS '85)
School
June 1, 2021
My condolences. He and my Dad were very good friends. " It was always funny to hear them both say "hey Bill!" to each other. They just don't make them like that anymore.
Randy Via
Friend
June 1, 2021
Bill was a wonderful person a good friend. We had a wonderful working relationship. He taught both of our children and they had so much respect for him as a teacher and man. He was so dedicated to his mother and took good care of her in later years. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Denny and Linda Hammack
School
June 1, 2021
Bill was a wonderful person and a dedicated teacher. I enjoyed working with Bill and we had a good relationship. He was a very loyal and loving son and always wanted the best for his friends and co-workers. May he rest in peace.
Denny and Linda Hammack
School
June 1, 2021
When I came to Martinsville High School in 1987, I needed to rent a room until my family, furniture, and pets came from Stafford I asked Bill if he knew of a room to rent and he quickly said I could stay with him and Beverly in Laurel Park . He gave me wonderful insight, loyalty, and friendship during my time there. He loved his Lincolns. He is surely with God today.
Dr. Don Alvey
School
June 1, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I remember Bill coming to see Woody, (my husband), & me many years ago when Woody taught at Martinsville High School. He had such a great personality. Cherish your memories.
Pat McCain
Friend
June 1, 2021
We will always remember his kindness and wisdom. My deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers.
Rita Etheridge
School
June 1, 2021
Our deepest sympathies for the loss of your precious dad..I was honored to work with Bill while at the School Board Office..he was a fine, kind, intelligent man and a good friend..I learned a lot from him & he will be dearly missed..Love to his daughters, the lights of his life..
Sandra Chappell
Work
June 1, 2021
Words cannot adequately express my sadness in learning that my dear friend, Bill, passed away. He was one of the most caring, kind, and generous friends that many of us were fortunate to know. Bill will be missed greatly by those he taught, and those who knew him through many walks of life. Ashley and Alisha, my heart goes out to you and your families. Good memories will sustain us all as he lives on in our hearts. Most sincerely, Gail
Gail Gipple
Friend
May 31, 2021
